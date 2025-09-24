b.well Unveils New Solution to Scale Digital Quality Measures (dQMs) for Health Plans and Providers

FHIR-based platform leverages standardized data and a multi-layer clinical quality language (CQL) engine to automate digital quality measures for both regulatory reporting and improved patient care.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , a FHIR®-based digital health platform unifying healthcare data and services into seamless consumer experiences, today announced the launch of health.quality to modernize quality reporting and care delivery performance tracking for health plans and providers.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) have set a 2027 deadline for a clear path forward: the adoption of digital quality measures built on FHIR and Clinical Quality Language (CQL) standards.

According to Health Management Associates , moving to digital quality measures (dQMs) can reduce administrative costs by as much as 50 percent while improving data accuracy, delivering more complete and actionable insights across entire populations, and reducing variability in how care is delivered. Organizations that leverage dQMs also gain competitive advantages in value-based care contracting, CMS Star Ratings, and their ability to respond quickly to evolving quality and regulatory requirements.

health.quality runs on b.well's Health Data Management Foundation and executes FHIR/CQL-based measures aligned to CMS and NCQA. Instead of running time-consuming scheduled updates, it uses event-based triggers to re-evaluate only the members whose data changed (due to a new prescription filled, lab result, or encounter, for example). This keeps measures current while materially reducing computing time and cost. An intelligent pre-filter focuses specifically on denominator-eligible and clinically relevant FHIR resources within the active look-back window, which helps further cut noise and improve precision before CQL execution. The result is frequent, near-real-time measure updates at population scale, with patient-level traceability for audits and quality improvement. health.quality supports execution with standard CQL measure engines and NCQA Digital Content Services artifacts, ensuring consistency with HEDIS digital measures and FHIR clinical reasoning patterns. Together, these capabilities provide accurate, standardized outputs for regulatory reporting and drive timely gap closure in care management to improve patient outcomes.

"By running on our health data management foundation, health.quality can leverage claims and clinical data into a centralized, standards-based model. That means less manual work, faster reporting, and clearer insight into how to improve care. Early adopters will be best positioned to cut costs, meet compliance deadlines, and outperform peers in value-based care," said Sara Zywicki, Chief Product Officer at b.well Connected Health.

By enabling real-time electronic data capture, health.quality empowers health plans and providers to close care gaps proactively, manage value-based contracts with timely insights, and improve patient outcomes in near real-time. With secure, HITRUST-certified infrastructure and flexible integration options, health.quality lays the foundation for continuous quality improvement that drives both regulatory alignment and measurable clinical impact.

