Google.org Supports CodePath to Train 25,000 AI-Native Software Engineers in the Next Two Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodePath, the organization dedicated to reprogramming higher education to create the most diverse generation of engineers, CTOs, and founders, announced today Google would be contributing $5 million toward its efforts to provide AI-focused educational opportunities for an additional 25,000 college computer science students around the country. The new grant is part of Google's $75 million AI Opportunity Fund , which aims to help one million Americans access AI training in their local communities.

"Generative AI has the potential to be transformative in college classrooms throughout the country, but the benefits aren't guaranteed. The academic community and students need support to understand how the technology works, and how to use it both responsibly and effectively. These skills are becoming increasingly important for college computer science students and we recognize that in order to meet tomorrow's tech talent needs we have to reach students today. This program will do just that," said Maggie Johnson, Vice President, Google.org. "It's a hugely exciting time in computing education. I'm particularly excited about the potential for Generative AI to create individualized learning experiences, especially for the most underserved students, but we need to work together to ensure that AI reaches those who need it most, leaving no community behind."

"In just seven years, CodePath has trained more than 20,000 students, and now with this support from Google.org, we will accelerate our ability to scale and add another 25,000 in just two years," said CodePath CEO and Co-founder Michael Ellison. "We are constantly hearing from universities that they need help to meet the growing demands from computer science students who want to leave school at an industry-ready level and companies who need to hire graduates prepared for the future of AI native software engineering. Working together with Google, we will expand that talent pipeline and ensure that underserved student communities are given access to critically important resources that will enable them to secure the most competitive technical roles."

Funding from Google.org will allow CodePath to integrate AI across all of its curriculum and student support services. From coaching students on how to use AI in debugging workflows to using AI to simulate code reviews, CodePath is leveraging technology to personalize learning at scale and improve proficiency.

In addition to the grant, CodePath was accepted into Google.org's first generative AI accelerator. As part of the program, CodePath prototyped and launched a career coaching bot for students that provides immediate and personalized career support. CodePath also plans to roll out various AI-driven solutions including front-line class support, technical tutoring, and personalized course and program recommendations.

Overall, CodePath alumni see an 80% increase in successful job or internship placement, and Black, Latino/a, and Indigenous alumni see a 97% increase in successful job or internship placement. The average salary after graduation is $92,000.

As AI rapidly transforms software engineering, CodePath believes emerging engineers will need to learn how to leverage AI for learning and productivity as part of their everyday work. There is an urgency to help universities evolve to catch up to the pace of software engineering and the roles in industry.

