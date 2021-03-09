Google's Neha Pattan Joins SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards Judging Panels
Mar 09, 2021, 08:36 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business software 'Oscars,' the SaaS Awards, welcomes Google senior engineer Neha Pattan to the judging panel this week.
As a senior staff software engineer at Google, Neha leads a team of over forty engineers, developing innovative Cloud technology solutions for businesses.
Neha has over a decade's experience working in software and a master's degree in software engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
Cloud & SaaS Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "As a volunteer judge, Neha will bring a wealth of experience to the panels of both our SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards programs.
"To have Neha on board as we open the 2021 SaaS Awards for entries will add a fresh perspective from a truly incomparable expert working with one of the biggest names in the technology sector.
"Already an ambassador for promoting excellence in the Cloud, Neha will have a pivotal role in assessing the productivity category in the SaaS Awards, and will oversee adjudication of the broader SaaS category in the Cloud Awards at the end of this year."
Neha said: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to assess some of the cutting-edge innovations employed by SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards entrants."
The SaaS Awards program promotes business software solutions across a range of industries, and is currently accepting submissions with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.
SaaS Awards Categories:
- Best SaaS for Small Business / SMEs
- Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education
- Best SaaS for Productivity
- Best SaaS for E-Commerce/E-Shops
- Best SaaS for Web or App Development
- Best SaaS for Business Accounting or Finance
- Best SaaS for Management Accounting and Budgeting
- Best SaaS for HR
- Best SaaS for Recruitment
- Best SaaS for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics
- Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management
- Best SaaS for Business Management
- Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality
- Best SaaS for CSR or Sustainability
- Best SaaS for Agriculture & Farming
- Best SaaS for Media & Publishing
- Best SaaS for Healthcare
- Best SaaS for Digital Marketing
- Best SaaS for Financial Services
- Best SaaS for E-Learning
- Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year
- Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing
- Best SaaS for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement
- Best SaaS for Customer Services / CRM
- Best SaaS for Business Intelligence or Analytics
- Best SaaS for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management
- Best SaaS for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM
- Best SaaS for ERP / MRP
- Best Data-Driven SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Newcomer
- Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Best SaaS for Energy & Utilities
- Best SaaS for Health & Safety or Risk Management
- Best SaaS for Learning Management or Training
- Best SaaS for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing
- Best SaaS for Product Analytics
- Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS
