Google's Neha Pattan Joins SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards Judging Panels

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business software 'Oscars,' the SaaS Awards, welcomes Google senior engineer Neha Pattan to the judging panel this week.

As a senior staff software engineer at Google, Neha leads a team of over forty engineers, developing innovative Cloud technology solutions for businesses.

The SaaS Awards logo Google's Neha Pattan, new SaaS & Cloud Awards judge

Neha has over a decade's experience working in software and a master's degree in software engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Cloud & SaaS Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "As a volunteer judge, Neha will bring a wealth of experience to the panels of both our SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards programs.

"To have Neha on board as we open the 2021 SaaS Awards for entries will add a fresh perspective from a truly incomparable expert working with one of the biggest names in the technology sector.

"Already an ambassador for promoting excellence in the Cloud, Neha will have a pivotal role in assessing the productivity category in the SaaS Awards, and will oversee adjudication of the broader SaaS category in the Cloud Awards at the end of this year."

Neha said: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to assess some of the cutting-edge innovations employed by SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards entrants."

The SaaS Awards program promotes business software solutions across a range of industries, and is currently accepting submissions with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

SaaS Awards Categories:

Best SaaS for Small Business / SMEs

Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education

Best SaaS for Productivity

Best SaaS for E-Commerce/E-Shops

Best SaaS for Web or App Development

Best SaaS for Business Accounting or Finance

Best SaaS for Management Accounting and Budgeting

Best SaaS for HR

Best SaaS for Recruitment

Best SaaS for Shipping, Inventory or Vehicle Logistics

Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management

Best SaaS for Business Management

Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality

Best SaaS for CSR or Sustainability

Best SaaS for Agriculture & Farming

Best SaaS for Media & Publishing

Best SaaS for Healthcare

Best SaaS for Digital Marketing

Best SaaS for Financial Services

Best SaaS for E-Learning

Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year

Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing

Best SaaS for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement

Best SaaS for Customer Services / CRM

Best SaaS for Business Intelligence or Analytics

Best SaaS for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management

Best SaaS for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM

Best SaaS for ERP / MRP

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

Best SaaS Newcomer

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Best SaaS for Energy & Utilities

Best SaaS for Health & Safety or Risk Management

Best SaaS for Learning Management or Training

Best SaaS for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing

Best SaaS for Product Analytics

Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS

