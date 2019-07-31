GoPivot eBook Turns Employer Wellness Programs into ROI

Today, employers have a new resource on invigorating employee wellness programs with the new eBook from GoPivot TM (Designing a fast way forward in Chronic Condition-Based Wellness), designed to give employers a roadmap to drive return on investment in wellness programs, while managing top chronic conditions among their workforce. The eBook takes readers through the impact of healthcare costs in America and concludes with ways to implement targeted strategies for change.

GoPivotTM provides a deep-dive analysis on the five most common and costly chronic conditions that pose the greatest threats to health, life, and employer health/wellness budgets: hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, sleep and obesity. Collectively, they represent approximately 80% of all healthcare claims.

"Our industry has been conditioned to believe achieving an ROI is impossible in health and wellness programming." said Don Doster, CEO of GoPivot™. "Through appropriate analysis of healthcare cost drivers and parallel programming designed to match, organizations can see a return that was previously believed to be non-existent."

Despite insurmountable evidence that supports the benefits of holistic employee wellness programs, many programs fail to meet essential expectations. With GoPivot's eBook, employers can find ways to reap wellness benefits that include increased worker productivity and enhanced talent acquisition and retention strategies, resulting in significant savings in health and efficiency related costs.

Make a PIVOT today! The free eBook is available on GoPivot's website at https://www.gopivotsolutions.com/healthcare-cost-transparency-ebook/.

