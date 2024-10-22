GoPivot to host Second Annual Charity Fundraising Event at The Atlanta Pickleball Center, benefiting The LaunchPad Foundation of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPivot, a leading provider of innovative Corporate Wellness, Safety, and Recognition solutions, is thrilled to announce its second annual "Battle For The Golden Paddle" charity Pickleball Event. This exciting event will benefit The LaunchPad Foundation of Atlanta, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting disadvantaged families and individuals in securing housing, employment, and literacy support. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 24th, from 5 to 8 pm at the Atlanta Pickleball Center, located at 1359 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with fun, camaraderie, and a chance to make a real difference in the lives of others. The event kicks off at 5 pm with a warm welcome from the GoPivot team, followed by a special recognition of our generous sponsors. Kenny Hill, the founder of the LaunchPad Foundation, will then share a few words about the organization's impactful work.

To get everyone energized and ready for some friendly competition, Pickleball Pro, John Rebol, will lead a series of warm-up exercises and drills. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the game, this is a fantastic opportunity to learn from the best and improve your skills. Following the warm-up session, the highly anticipated pickleball tournament will commence.

"We are thrilled to host our second annual 'Battle For The Golden Paddle' charity Pickleball Event benefiting The LaunchPad Foundation of Atlanta. This event brings together our community of pickleball enthusiasts to raise money and awareness for a vital cause," said Don Doster, CEO. "We are so grateful to all our sponsors, especially our premier sponsor, Capital Investment Advisors, for their incredible support."

GoPivot has always believed in fostering a strong sense of community and giving back to those in need. This event perfectly embodies these values, bringing people together for a worthy cause while enjoying the excitement of pickleball. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering a unique blend of athleticism, networking opportunities, and a chance to contribute to a brighter future for Atlanta's most vulnerable residents.

The "Battle For The Golden Paddle" is more than just a sporting event; it's a testament to GoPivot's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By supporting The LaunchPad Foundation, GoPivot aims to empower individuals and families facing adversity to overcome challenges and achieve lasting success.

GoPivot encourages everyone to come out, show their support, and help make a difference. Player registration and donations for the event can be made at https://launchpadatl.com/ .

Here's what you can expect at the event:

Check-in with the GoPivot team upon arrival.

Receive a commemorative event T-shirt.

Enjoy complimentary drinks, health bars, snacks, and fruit throughout the evening.

Participate in warm-up exercises and drills led by Pickleball Pro John Rebol.

Engage in friendly competition during the pickleball tournament.

GoPivot extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, particularly our premier sponsor, Capital Investment Advisors, for their invaluable contributions to the event's success. Their support is instrumental in making a tangible difference in the lives of those served by The LaunchPad Foundation. Join us for an evening of fun, competition, and philanthropy at the "Battle For The Golden Paddle." Together, we can empower positive change in our community. For more information about GoPivot and its community engagement initiatives, please visit https://www.gopivotsolutions.com/our-mission/ .

About GoPivot Based in Atlanta, GA, GoPivot leverages point-based rewards to motivate and engage your workforce, driving measurable improvements in health, wellness, safety, and other key initiatives. We cut through ineffective rewards and mismatched solutions, ensuring every dollar you invest drives real change. Our unique approach guarantees results: if behavior doesn't change, you don't get charged. Ready to make the pivot? Learn more at www.gopivotsolutions.com.

SOURCE GoPivot