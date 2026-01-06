GoPro and ASUS Partner to Launch Co-Branded ProArt Laptop

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition Laptop Delivers AI Speed, Smart Workflow and Go-Anywhere Durability for Seamless Capture-to-Edit Experience Designed for GoPro Creators

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) and ASUS today unveiled the ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition laptop, a groundbreaking co-branded laptop designed specifically for modern content creators. This partnership goes beyond simple branding, delivering a device that reflects how GoPro creators work—streamlining the journey from action capture to on-the-go editing without changing tools or setups.

The new touch-screen laptop features an exclusive black metal finish and is designed for versatility. The 13-inch ProArt GoPro Edition features a 360° convertible chassis for tent, tablet, or laptop modes—perfect for monitoring, sketching, or editing on the go. At just 15.8mm thick and 1.39 kg, it's ultra-portable and comes with a protective sleeve for added durability. Further, the ProArt GoPro Edition packaging was designed to be reused as a carrying case for additional GoPro cameras and accessories, giving creators the gear they need and allowing them to more easily go wherever their stories take them.

"GoPro creators are always on the move, and they need tools that keep up. Teaming up with ASUS means we're giving them a laptop that's fast, flexible, and built for the way they work—whether that's organizing clips posted up at a campsite or editing 360° footage on a plane. It's all about making the creative process easier so they can focus on their passions and share their stories," remarked Rick Loughery, SVP, Global Marketing and Digital Commerce, GoPro.

AI-powered Performance Removes Editing Friction

With local AI acceleration, creators can preview, edit, and enhance high-resolution and 360° GoPro footage smoothly. Building on GoPro MAX2's AI-powered 360° footage classification, this laptop ensures fast, responsive workflows for generative video creation and fast-turnaround content, allowing creators to focus on storytelling instead of waiting on rendering or processing.

Integrated GoPro Workflow with One-Tap Access

The laptop introduces StoryCube, the first Windows app to unify GoPro Cloud access with 360° video management. StoryCube automates syncing, AI-powered sorting, and media organization. A dedicated GoPro hotkey launches GoPro Player instantly, enabling basic editing of standard and 360° footage. Together, hardware and software create a central hub that eliminates manual steps between shooting and publishing.

A New Era for Creator-Centric Computing

By merging capture, cloud, and AI-assisted editing into one platform, the ASUS × GoPro laptop represents a new generation of tools that adapt to creative thinking—not the other way around.

Looking Ahead

This collaboration sets the stage for future creator-driven initiatives. ASUS and GoPro plan to deliver new opportunities for the creator community, empowering users to "Be the Hero of Your Story" and unlock authentic storytelling across multiple mediums.

The ProArt GoPro Edition will be available globally starting in Q1 and in the U.S. at select retailers in the Spring of 2026. Discover more about the partnership here and explore the technical details of the new ProArt GoPro Edition here.

