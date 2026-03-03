GoPro Announces Exclusive Next Generation AI-Enhanced GP3 Processor, Setting a New Image Quality Standard in Low-Light Capture, Runtimes and Thermal Performance

Accompanying images captured on GoPro's next‑generation camera system powered by GP3 showcase the breakthrough image quality and low-light performance enabled by this new technology.

At the heart of GoPro's innovative GP3 processor is a specialized AI Neural Processor Unit (NPU) that enables next-generation video pixel processing and market-leading low-light image performance. GP3 also features dedicated cores for scene recognition and subject detection, allowing GoPro cameras to understand their environment in real-time and adjust camera settings automatically. And with its 5-nanometer architecture and exceedingly efficient power-profile, GP3 is expected to enable market-leading resolutions and frame rates with runtimes and thermal performance that significantly outperform the competition.

"We expect our new, exclusive GP3 processor to lead in every performance area—image quality, resolution, frame rates, low-light performance and power and thermal efficiency," said Pablo Lema, GoPro's Senior Vice President of Product Management. "Launching in our new products in Q2, GP3 provides a scalable, proprietary foundation we can leverage to power GoPro cameras across existing and future product categories. Our markets demand the very best performance, and we believe this sets the stage for GP3 to serve as a growth catalyst for GoPro."

"GP3's bleeding-edge, cinema-grade performance will enable GoPro to enter the ultra-premium end of the imaging market this year, serving the needs of a new, higher-end market segment that can grow GoPro's business and brand," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We're excited for GP3 to empower GoPro as both an innovator and disrupter as we look to grow our business through market-leading technology and performance."

GP3 will debut in new GoPro cameras in Q2 2026.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and GoPro's blog, The Current . Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal . For more information, visit GoPro.com .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's new GP3 processor and its expected performance capabilities, including pixel processing power, AI capabilities, low-light performance, power efficiency, thermal performance, and runtimes; anticipated image quality, resolutions, and frame-rates; expected product launch timing in the Q2 2026; expansion of GP3 across existing and new product categories; the Company's ability to enter new small form-factor camera markets; and GP3's potential as a growth catalyst for the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product development delays, manufacturing and supply chain challenges, competition, market acceptance of new products, the Company's ability to achieve anticipated technical performance, risks associated with entering new market segments, and macroeconomic conditions. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2025, and as updated in filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.