GoPro and Dive With Buddy Partner to Launch GoPro Escapes Booking Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., and LA PAZ, Mexico, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Dive with Buddy, Inc. today announced the launch of GoPro Escapes—a new collection of exclusive, creator-led group dive travel experiences now available for online booking at BookWithBuddy.com and on the Buddy mobile app.

GoPro Escapes—a new collection of exclusive, creator-led group dive travel experiences now available for online booking. Shot on GoPro’s new MISSION 1 Series.

GoPro Escapes are curated multi-day dive trips hosted by GoPro Athletes, underwater storytellers, and professional dive guides in top global destinations chosen for marine life, visibility, and adventure. Each escape offers small-group experiences of 10–40 guests, with comprehensive packages covering accommodations, guided dives, workshops, and the signature GoPro experience.

The launch marks the next chapter of GoPro Escapes, bringing together world-class diving, storytelling, and adventure travel in one centralized destination. Through Dive with Buddy, the global dive community can now discover and reserve official GoPro Escapes experiences—from liveaboards in remote destinations to curated dive expeditions designed for creators and explorers.

The first wave of GoPro Escapes launches across the Americas and Asia-Pacific, with trips expected in Cozumel, Hawaii, Fiji, Raja Ampat, the Maldives, Malaysia, and other premier dive destinations throughout 2026.

Whether participants are divers, creators, or adventurers looking to capture unforgettable underwater moments, GoPro Escapes are now easier to find and book than ever before. Divers can browse every upcoming GoPro Escape on a dedicated landing page at BookWithBuddy.com, or discover and book them through the Buddy app—where they can also find other dive trips, tours, and courses, and connect with fellow dive buddies worldwide.

"GoPro Escapes bring together adventure, creativity, and community in some of the most incredible underwater locations in the world. Partnering with Dive with Buddy gives our global dive community a simple, dedicated place to discover these experiences, connect with one another, and turn their dives into powerful stories," said Rick Loughery, GoPro's SVP of Global Marketing and Digital Commerce.

All GoPro Escapes live at bookwithbuddy.com/gopro-escapes. Dive shops and operators—including existing GoPro retailers—can now list their multi-day trips as GoPro Escapes by registering at business.bookwithbuddy.com/register. Once approved by GoPro, operators can publish GoPro Escapes with branded booking pages on Buddy's platform.

GoPro Escapes was created to unite diving, storytelling, and adventure travel. Each experience gives participants the opportunity to explore extraordinary underwater destinations while learning how to capture their dives using GoPro cameras.

Together, GoPro and Dive with Buddy are combining storytelling, adventure, and community into a dedicated platform built for divers worldwide. Each GoPro Escapes experience is built around three core pillars:

Adventure : Explore some of the most extraordinary underwater environments on the planet.

: Explore some of the most extraordinary underwater environments on the planet. Storytelling : Learn how to capture cinematic underwater footage using GoPro cameras, mounts, and creative techniques.

: Learn how to capture cinematic underwater footage using GoPro cameras, mounts, and creative techniques. Community: Dive alongside creators, explorers, and storytellers who share a passion for the ocean.

"At Buddy, we want to offer our community a variety of curated trips and experiences where they can meet new buddies and share their love for the ocean. GoPro was the perfect partner for that—they bring the same passion for adventure and storytelling that our community lives and breathes," said Alexis Jabbour, CEO and Founder of Dive with Buddy. "For divers, this means you can discover and book incredible GoPro-curated trips in one place. For dive shops, this is a new way to grow your business with the backing of one of the most recognized brands in adventure."

Explore upcoming trips, discover new destinations, and reserve your place on the next adventure here.

See GoPro at the 2026 SCUBA SHOW

Visit GoPro at the 2026 SCUBA SHOW in Long Beach, California, May 30–31 at stand #158, where attendees can get hands-on with cameras from GoPro's new MISSION 1 Series product line. GoPro will also take the stage for two seminars, "Beneath the Surface: A first look at the next evolution of GoPro," showcasing the next generation of GoPro underwater capture—featuring new camera technology, powerful tools, and diver-focused techniques, plus GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty courses that help elevate how divers shoot, edit, and tell their stories.

About GoPro Escapes

GoPro Escapes are exclusive group experiences featuring creator-led adventures hosted by GoPro Athletes and pro guides, bucket-list destinations chosen for marine life and adventure, underwater filming workshops and content creation opportunities, and small groups designed for connection and shared ocean experiences.

About Dive with Buddy

Dive with Buddy is the community app and real-time booking marketplace for the water adventure industry. Through BookWithBuddy.com and the Buddy app, divers and ocean lovers discover, connect, and book experiences from dive shops and marine tourism operators worldwide. In the Buddy app, you can book trips, tours, and courses — and meet new dive buddies in your local area or when planning trips around the world. Learn more at bookwithbuddy.com and divewithbuddy.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.