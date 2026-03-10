GameChanger and GoPro Partner to Transform How Families Capture and Share Youth Sports

New GameChanger GoPro Bundle Allows Families to Easily Live Stream Youth Sports in GameChanger with Ultra High-Quality, Versatile, and Durable GoPro Cameras

NEW YORK and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger, the #1 rated youth sports app for scorekeeping, live streaming, statistics, and team management, a DICK'S Sporting Goods company, and GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a new partnership to make it easier for families to capture and share youth sports using GoPro cameras.

The GoPro x GameChanger partnership combines GoPro’s legendary camera durability and video quality with GameChanger’s reliable and easy-to-use live streaming app, giving families more ways to capture and share game day. Families and coaches can now easily connect GoPro cameras directly within the GameChanger live streaming experience, bringing unique advantages that elevate the game day experience.

The new GameChanger GoPro bundle brings together GoPro's top-of-the-line HERO13 Black camera, USB Pass-Through Door, 64GB SD card, protective case and the GameChanger streaming kit—everything families need for seamless, high-quality live streaming.

Through the new integration, families and coaches can now easily connect GoPro cameras directly within the GameChanger live streaming experience, bringing unique advantages that elevate the game day experience:

Wide-Angle Lens – GoPro's wide lens delivers expansive field-of-view coverage—capturing the full field in a single frame—so you never miss a play, a pass, or a celebration.

– GoPro's wide lens delivers expansive field-of-view coverage—capturing the full field in a single frame—so you never miss a play, a pass, or a celebration. Endless Power for Nonstop Streaming – GoPro's advanced 1900 mAh Enduro battery keeps you powered through every inning, quarter, or match. For even longer runtimes—whether it's a doubleheader or tournament day—take advantage of the USB Pass-Through Door or Contacto Magnetic Door and Power Cable Kit to connect to an external power source of your choosing and never miss a play.

– GoPro's advanced 1900 mAh Enduro battery keeps you powered through every inning, quarter, or match. For even longer runtimes—whether it's a doubleheader or tournament day—take advantage of the USB Pass-Through Door or Contacto Magnetic Door and Power Cable Kit to connect to an external power source of your choosing and never miss a play. Compact Size + Mounting Flexibility – Small enough to mount through chain-link fences—perfect for baseball, softball, and sideline setups. With a wide range of mounts—grips, tripods, clamps, and magnetic bases—you can easily position your GoPro behind home plate, on the dugout, or along the sidelines to capture every angle of the action.

– Small enough to mount through chain-link fences—perfect for baseball, softball, and sideline setups. With a wide range of mounts—grips, tripods, clamps, and magnetic bases—you can easily position your GoPro behind home plate, on the dugout, or along the sidelines to capture every angle of the action. Rugged and Waterproof – GoPro cameras are built tough to handle rain, dust, and unpredictable conditions—so families never miss a moment, no matter the forecast.

– GoPro cameras are built tough to handle rain, dust, and unpredictable conditions—so families never miss a moment, no matter the forecast. Frees Your Phone from Behind a Backstop – Families can keep their phone available for photos, messages, or staying connected during the game.

For millions of families already using GoPro cameras to capture their adventures, this integration unlocks expanded use on game day. With GameChanger and GoPro, the same camera that captures travel adventures, powder skiing, and family fun can now sit behind a chain-link fence and stream a Little League® game live to grandparents, relatives, and fans across the country.

"Our goal at GameChanger has always been to make live streaming simple and meaningful for youth sports families," said GameChanger president, Sameer Ahuja. "Integrating with GoPro unlocks new levels of optionality, versatility, and performance on game day. Partnering with the pioneer in action camera technology allows us to deliver an even better experience to the millions of parents, coaches, and families who rely on GameChanger to capture the youth sports moments that matter most."

"GoPro was built to help people capture and share their favorite experiences," said Rick Loughery, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at GoPro. "Partnering with GameChanger brings that mission to youth sports families in a powerful new way—making it easier than ever to live stream the action, celebrate the highlights, and stay connected with loved ones no matter where they are."

The GoPro integration is now available across all sports supported by GameChanger. Families and teams can start streaming today by updating their GameChanger app and pairing it with their GoPro through the GoPro Quik app. Learn more about the integration at help.gc.com.

The GameChanger GoPro bundle ($449.98) is available now exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Learn more about using GoPro cameras to capture team sports here.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About GameChanger:

GameChanger empowers athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scheduling, statistics, and scorekeeping. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 9M+ games annually and 1M+ teams a year. The live streaming and scheduling technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

