GoPro Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

"Our first quarter was driven by strong sell-through of HERO5 Black and HERO6 Black, along with the launch of our new $199 entry-level HERO. Initial demand for HERO is promising and we expect it to improve as large retail partners like Target and Walmart begin selling the product in the second quarter," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro CEO and founder. "Our first quarter performance makes it clear that there is significant demand for GoPro, at the right price. We began to step up marketing programs in March which, coupled with overall expense controls, solid channel management and second half new product launches, gives us confidence for a successful 2018 for GoPro."

Recent GoPro Highlights

Revenue was $202 million , down 7% YoY, while unit growth was up 3% YoY. GoPro reduced GAAP operating expenses by $37 million , or 24%, year-over-year. GoPro reduced non-GAAP operating expenses by $37 million , or 28% year-over-year. In 2018, GoPro is targeting non-GAAP operating expenses below $400 million — a cumulative reduction of more than $300 million since 2016.

GoPro reduced GAAP operating expenses by , or 24%, year-over-year. GoPro reduced non-GAAP operating expenses by , or 28% year-over-year. In 2018, GoPro is targeting non-GAAP operating expenses below — a cumulative reduction of more than since 2016. In the U.S., GoPro held 86% and 95% of the action camera category by unit and dollar volume, respectively, in Q1 2018 according to NPD.

in Q1 2018 according to NPD. GoPro is the #1 selling camera in the overall digital imaging category for the 17 th straight quarter in North America .

In Europe , GoPro held 44% and 72% of the action camera category by unit and dollar volume, respectively, in Q1 2018, according to GfK.

in Q1 2018, according to GfK. In APAC, GoPro market share of the action camera category increased in unit and dollar volume from 45% to 52% and from 63% to 65% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, according to GfK.

according to GfK. In Korea and Japan , unit sell-through grew by 46% and 22% respectively quarter-over-quarter , according to GfK.

, according to GfK. Fusion captured 41% of the spherical camera market on a dollar basis, according to NPD. Fusion also won gold at the 2018 Edison Awards.

on a dollar basis, according to NPD. Fusion also won gold at the 2018 Edison Awards. $199 entry-level HERO launched on March 29 . Distribution will expand to Target, Walmart and others in Q2.

Distribution will expand to Target, Walmart and others in Q2. 'Plus' subscription service has 147,000 active paying subscribers, up 17% since December 31 st .

Eve Saltman was appointed General Counsel and Vice President, Corporate/Business Development.

was appointed General Counsel and Vice President, Corporate/Business Development. GoPro content was viewed 148 million times on social media, up more than 8% year-over-year. GoPro's YouTube channel increased 4% in organic viewership year-over-year with 76 million views in Q1.

GoPro's YouTube channel increased 4% in organic viewership year-over-year with 76 million views in Q1. On Instagram, GoPro added 245K new followers in Q1, reaching a total of 15 million. GoPro gained more than half a million new social media followers in Q1, growing its total following to 36 million across all platforms.

reaching a total of 15 million. GoPro gained more than half a million new social media followers in Q1, growing its total following to 36 million across all platforms. Shorty Awards. GoPro won "Best Overall Brand on Instagram" at the coveted 2018 Shorty Awards.

GoPro won "Best Overall Brand on Instagram" at the coveted 2018 Shorty Awards. Instagram Stories Integration announced on May 1 at Facebook's F8 conference. GoPro and Instagram partnered to enable GoPro users to share their content directly from the GoPro App to Instagram Stories.

Results Summary:









Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

% Change Revenue

$ 202,346



$ 218,614



7.4 % Gross margin











GAAP

22.2 %

31.4 %

920 bps

Non-GAAP

24.3 %

32.3 %

800 bps

Operating loss











GAAP

$ (74,739)



$ (88,215)



15.3 % Non-GAAP

$ (44,520)



$ (60,287)



26.2 % Net loss











GAAP

$ (76,347)



$ (111,150)



31.3 % Non-GAAP

$ (47,364)



$ (62,783)



24.6 % Diluted net loss per share











GAAP

$ (0.55)



$ (0.78)



29.5 % Non-GAAP

$ (0.34)



$ (0.44)



22.7 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (34,537)



$ (45,669)



24.4 %

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, non-cash interest expense and the tax impact of these items. Reconciliations of 2018 target GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses and tax expense have not been provided because doing so would require an unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future period. When planning, forecasting and analyzing gross margin, operating expenses and tax expense for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding our business outlook for 2018. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including our 2018 roadmap for new hardware and software products and major new software features) and transitions; any inability to manage our sales channel and inventory and accurately forecasting future sales; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue; the effect of a decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products; the effect of a decrease in sales during the holiday season; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; any inability to anticipate consumer preferences and successfully develop and market desirable products; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as supplemented by Item 1A. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017 Revenue $ 202,346

$ 218,614 Cost of revenue 157,430

150,048 Gross profit 44,916

68,566







Operating expenses:





Research and development 50,979

66,166 Sales and marketing 49,170

67,856 General and administrative 19,506

22,759 Total operating expenses 119,655

156,781 Operating loss (74,739)

(88,215) Other income (expense):





Interest expense (4,567)

(814) Other income, net 177

161 Total other expense, net (4,390)

(653) Loss before income taxes (79,129)

(88,868) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,782)

22,282 Net loss $ (76,347)

$ (111,150)







Net loss per share:





Basic $ (0.55)

$ (0.78) Diluted $ (0.55)

$ (0.78)







Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:





Basic 137,857

142,899 Diluted 137,857

142,899

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,987

$ 202,504 Marketable securities 39,846

44,886 Accounts receivable, net 81,431

112,935 Inventory 132,619

150,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,703

62,811 Total current assets 391,586

573,687 Property and equipment, net 62,791

68,587 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 168,303

170,958 Other long-term assets 26,194

37,014 Total assets $ 648,874

$ 850,246







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 87,534

$ 138,257 Accrued liabilities 146,945

213,030 Deferred revenue 15,235

19,244 Total current liabilities 249,714

370,531 Long-term debt 132,189

130,048 Other long-term liabilities 50,894

50,962 Total liabilities 432,797

551,541







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 866,033

854,452 Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)

(113,613) Accumulated deficit (536,343)

(442,134) Total stockholders' equity 216,077

298,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 648,874

$ 850,246

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (76,347)

$ (111,150) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 8,907

11,693 Stock-based compensation 10,823

13,125 Deferred income taxes (593)

(2,050) Non-cash restructuring charges 2,933

966 Non-cash interest expense 1,934

— Other 272

1,630 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (45,041)

(52,152) Net cash used in operating activities (97,112)

(137,938)







Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment, net (6,782)

(5,166) Purchases of marketable securities (14,896)

— Maturities of marketable securities 20,000

14,160 Sale of marketable securities —

11,623 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,678)

20,617







Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,210

6,038 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,402)

(6,283) Payment of deferred acquisition-related consideration —

(75) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 808

(320) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 465

404 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (97,517)

(117,237) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 202,504

192,114 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,987

$ 74,877

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of POP display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses and facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the first and fourth quarters of 2016, first quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018. These expenses were tied to unique circumstances related to organizational restructuring, do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . Beginning in the first quarter of 2017, we implemented a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

Beginning in the first quarter of 2017, we implemented a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017 GAAP net loss $ (76,347)

$ (111,150) Stock-based compensation:





Cost of revenue 382

495 Research and development 5,005

5,682 Sales and marketing 2,747

2,691 General and administrative 2,689

4,257 Total stock-based compensation 10,823

13,125







Acquisition-related costs:





Cost of revenue 2,655

1,235 Research and development —

1,136 General and administrative 3

(23) Total acquisition-related costs 2,658

2,348







Restructuring costs:





Cost of revenue 1,239

393 Research and development 9,599

5,679 Sales and marketing 3,618

5,242 General and administrative 2,282

1,141 Total restructuring costs 16,738

12,455







Non-cash interest expense 1,934

— Income tax adjustments (3,170)

20,439 Non-GAAP net loss $ (47,364)

$ (62,783)







GAAP shares for diluted net loss per share 137,857

142,899 Add: dilutive shares —

— Non-GAAP shares for diluted net loss per share 137,857

142,899







Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.34)

$ (0.44)



Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017 GAAP gross profit $ 44,916



$ 68,566

Stock-based compensation 382



495

Acquisition-related costs 2,655



1,235

Restructuring costs 1,239



393

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,192



$ 70,689









GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 22.2 %

31.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.2



0.2

Acquisition-related costs 1.3



0.6

Restructuring costs 0.6



0.1

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 24.3 %

32.3 %







GAAP operating expenses $ 119,655



$ 156,781

Stock-based compensation (10,441)



(12,630)

Acquisition-related costs (3)



(1,113)

Restructuring costs (15,499)



(12,062)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 93,712



$ 130,976









GAAP operating loss $ (74,739)



$ (88,215)

Stock-based compensation 10,823



13,125

Acquisition-related costs 2,658



2,348

Restructuring costs 16,738



12,455

Non-GAAP operating loss $ (44,520)



$ (60,287)





Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017 GAAP net loss $ (76,347)

$ (111,150) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,782)

22,282 Interest expense, net 4,212

761 Depreciation and amortization 8,907

11,693 POP display amortization 3,912

5,165 Stock-based compensation 10,823

13,125 Restructuring costs 16,738

12,455 Adjusted EBITDA $ (34,537)

$ (45,669)

