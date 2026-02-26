U.S. International Trade Commission Reaffirms GoPro's Patent Claim, Prevents Importation of Insta360's Infringing Products

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has upheld the administrative law judge's earlier ruling that Insta360 imported and sold products in the United States that infringe on GoPro's intellectual property. This marks a significant reaffirmation of GoPro's design patent rights following the initial determination issued on July 11, 2025.

The ITC confirmed that Insta360's action camera products infringe GoPro's design patent for its iconic HERO camera, reinforcing the integrity of GoPro's visual identity in the marketplace. The ITC issued a Limited Exclusion Order to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prevent further importation of Insta360's infringing products, as well as a Cease and Desist Order to Insta360 prohibiting further importation, sale, and marketing of Insta360's infringing products. The Orders will be effective after Presidential Review.

The ITC's finding of design patent infringement comes on the heels of several decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) late last year, which upheld the validity of multiple GoPro utility patents. The PTAB rejected three separate Insta360 challenges to patents covering GoPro's ground-breaking HyperSmooth technology.



GoPro's intellectual property enforcement campaign, including recent positive rulings from the PTAB reaffirming the validity of GoPro's patents, reinforces the strength of GoPro's intellectual property portfolio and highlights GoPro's long-standing record of category-defining innovation, supported by more than 1,500 U.S. patents.



"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at GoPro. When competitors imitate instead of innovate, we have no choice but to take action to ensure creators everywhere benefit from products built on original ideas, not imitation," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "By protecting our intellectual property, we can keep pushing boundaries and delivering the industry-leading, breakthrough experiences customers expect from GoPro."

