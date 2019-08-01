GoPro Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"In the second quarter, we grew revenue and achieved profitability on a non-GAAP basis," said founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "Given our continued sell-through momentum, channel inventory levels and the strength of new products slated for later this year, we are raising our outlook for the second half of 2019."

Recent GoPro Highlights

Revenue for Q2 2019 was $292 million , up 20% sequentially, 3% year-over-year, and 9% year-over-year excluding our aerial business, which we exited in 2018.

, up 20% sequentially, 3% year-over-year, and 9% year-over-year excluding our aerial business, which we exited in 2018. GAAP gross margin for Q2 2019 was 35%, up from 29% in the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2019 was 36%, up from 31% in the same period a year ago.

Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2019 was 36%, up from 31% in the same period a year ago. Q2 2019 GAAP net loss was $11 million, or an $0.08 loss per share. Non-GAAP net income was $4 million , or a $0.03 income per share, a $25 million improvement year-over-year.

Non-GAAP net income was , or a income per share, a improvement year-over-year. GoPro reduced Q2 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses by $5 million and $7 million , a year-over-year reduction of 4% and 6%, respectively.

Cash and investments totaled $130 million at the end of Q2 2019.

GoPro's Plus subscription service surpassed 252,000 active paying subscribers as of July 31, 2019 , up 15% since our Q1 2019 Earnings Release dated May 9, 2019 , and up more than 50% year-over-year.

In the US, GoPro captured 94% dollar share of the action camera category in Q2 2019, according to the NPD Group. HERO7 Black was the No. 1 selling camera in all of digital imaging by unit volume, and GoPro's HERO7 line plus its spherical camera, Fusion, were the top-four selling cameras in our category according to the NPD Group.

HERO7 Black was the No. 1 selling camera in all of digital imaging by unit volume, and GoPro's HERO7 line plus its spherical camera, Fusion, were the top-four selling cameras in our category according to the NPD Group. In Europe , during Q2 2019, GoPro had three cameras in the top-five in our category, and in the $200 and above price band of the action camera category, GoPro held 83% and 82% market share in units and dollars, respectively, according to GfK.

and in the and above price band of the action camera category, GoPro held 83% and 82% market share in units and dollars, respectively, according to GfK. In APAC, GoPro sell-through grew by 11% and 1% in Q2 2019, year-over-year, on a dollar and unit basis, according to GfK.

In Japan , GoPro market share of the action camera category in units increased from 58% to 59% in Q2 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

In China , GoPro sell-through units grew by 9% in Q2 2019, year-over-year, according to GfK.

Organic viewership of GoPro content achieved an all-time Q2 high in Q2 2019 with 158 million organic, non-paid views. GoPro's YouTube channel registered a record 115 million organic views in the quarter, and in June the channel achieved 46 million organic views, our highest performing month, ever.

GoPro's YouTube channel registered a record 115 million organic views in the quarter, and in June the channel achieved 46 million organic views, our highest performing month, ever. Social followers increased by nearly 1 million in Q2 2019 to approximately 41 million, driven primarily by increases on YouTube and Instagram.

GoPro.com drew record Q2 web traffic in Q2 2019, increasing 22% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. Ecommerce revenue increased 55% year-over-year.

Ecommerce revenue increased 55% year-over-year. On July 31, 2019 , GoPro merged the GoPro and Quik Apps, unlocking new features and tools for photo and video editing.

In Q2, GoPro sold its 35 millionth HERO camera since the launch of the first HD HERO in 2009.

In June, 2019, GoPro began manufacturing U.S. bound cameras in Guadalajara, Mexico .

Results Summary:





Three months ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

% Change Revenue

$ 292,429



$ 282,677



3.4 % Gross margin











GAAP

34.9 %

29.5 %

540 bps Non-GAAP

35.8 %

30.8 %

500 bps Operating income (loss)











GAAP

$ (6,947)



$ (30,836)



77.5 % Non-GAAP

$ 7,532



$ (16,719)



145.1 % Net income (loss)











GAAP

$ (11,287)



$ (37,269)



69.7 % Non-GAAP

$ 4,193



$ (20,843)



120.1 % Diluted net income (loss) per share











GAAP

$ (0.08)



$ (0.27)



70.4 % Non-GAAP

$ 0.03



$ (0.15)



120.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,616



$ (8,697)



256.6 %

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale and license of intellectual property and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting and analyzing gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense), tax (benefit) expense, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, but are not limited to planned growth and increased profitability in 2019 and beyond. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets, and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; our ability to continue to focus on expense management; the fact that our future growth depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market and growing internationally, and we may not be successful in doing so; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including roadmap for new hardware, software and subscription products) and transitions, including managing our sales channel and inventory, and accurately forecasting future sales; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products and our reliance on third party logistics partners to deliver without interruption; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories, and subscription services for substantially all of our revenue (and the effects of changes in the sales mix or decrease in demand for these products); the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of transferring most U.S.-bound production out of China; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, each of which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 292,429



$ 282,677



$ 535,137



$ 485,023

Cost of revenue 190,244



199,308



352,605



356,738

Gross profit 102,185



83,369



182,532



128,285

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 38,811



38,225



76,275



89,204

Sales and marketing 52,135



60,256



99,425



109,426

General and administrative 18,186



15,724



34,067



35,230

Total operating expenses 109,132



114,205



209,767



233,860

Operating loss (6,947)



(30,836)



(27,235)



(105,575)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (4,882)



(4,621)



(9,409)



(9,188)

Other income, net (63)



(1,106)



765



(929)

Total other expense, net (4,945)



(5,727)



(8,644)



(10,117)

Loss before income taxes (11,892)



(36,563)



(35,879)



(115,692)

Income tax (benefit) expense (605)



706



(227)



(2,076)

Net loss $ (11,287)



$ (37,269)



$ (35,652)



$ (113,616)

















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.08)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.82)

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 144,668



139,166



143,640



138,515



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,250



$ 152,095

Marketable securities 38,860



45,417

Accounts receivable, net 144,649



129,216

Inventory 129,170



116,458

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,457



30,887

Total current assets 429,386



474,073

Property and equipment, net 40,881



46,567

Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,722



—

Intangible assets, net and goodwill 155,433



159,524

Other long-term assets 18,173



18,195

Total assets $ 698,595



$ 698,359









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 114,801



$ 148,478

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125,828



135,892

Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,241



—

Deferred revenue 13,700



15,129

Total current liabilities 263,570



299,499

Long-term debt 143,786



138,992

Long-term operating lease liabilities 64,940



—

Other long-term liabilities 29,604



47,756

Total liabilities 501,900



486,247









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 915,051



894,755

Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)



(113,613)

Accumulated deficit (604,743)



(569,030)

Total stockholders' equity 196,695



212,112

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 698,595



$ 698,359



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (11,287)



$ (37,269)



$ (35,652)



$ (113,616)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 6,552



9,173



13,402



18,080

Amortization of leased assets 2,763



—



5,389



—

Stock-based compensation 10,606



10,011



20,391



20,834

Deferred income taxes (59)



(32)



(97)



(625)

Non-cash restructuring charges 2



323



(199)



3,256

Non-cash interest expense 2,236



2,018



4,378



3,952

Other 558



(839)



229



(567)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (12,407)



13,117



(73,861)



(31,924)

Net cash used in operating activities (1,036)



(3,498)



(66,020)



(100,610)

















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (1,275)



(96)



(1,999)



(6,878)

Purchases of marketable securities (23,219)



—



(30,167)



(14,896)

Maturities of marketable securities 30,878



15,000



35,278



35,000

Sale of marketable securities —



—



1,889



—

Net cash provided by investing activities 6,384



14,904



5,001



13,226

















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 65



215



3,877



3,425

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,324)



(1,350)



(3,997)



(3,752)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,259)



(1,135)



(120)



(327)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 220



(415)



294



50

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,309



9,856



(60,845)



(87,661)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 86,941



104,987



152,095



202,504

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,250



$ 114,843



$ 91,250



$ 114,843



GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of POP display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net loss $ (11,287)



$ (37,269)



$ (35,652)



$ (113,616)

Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 522



490



1,035



872

Research and development 4,884



4,960



9,561



9,965

Sales and marketing 2,221



2,313



4,434



5,060

General and administrative 2,979



2,248



5,361



4,937

Total stock-based compensation 10,606



10,011



20,391



20,834

















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue 2,009



3,334



4,091



5,989

General and administrative —



—



—



3

Total acquisition-related costs 2,009



3,334



4,091



5,992

















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 71



3



87



1,242

Research and development 784



145



881



9,744

Sales and marketing 395



229



498



3,847

General and administrative 614



395



701



2,677

Total restructuring and other costs 1,864



772



2,167



17,510

















Non-cash interest expense 2,236



2,018



4,378



3,952

Income tax adjustments (1,235)



291



(1,353)



(2,879)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,193



$ (20,843)



$ (5,978)



$ (68,207)

















Shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 146,224



139,166



143,640



138,515

















Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03



$ (0.15)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.49)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 102,185



$ 83,369



$ 182,532



$ 128,285

Stock-based compensation 522



490



1,035



872

Acquisition-related costs 2,009



3,334



4,091



5,989

Restructuring and other costs 71



3



87



1,242

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 104,787



$ 87,196



$ 187,745



$ 136,388

















GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 34.9 %

29.5 %

34.1 %

26.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.2



0.2



0.2



0.2

Acquisition-related costs 0.7



1.1



0.8



1.2

Restructuring and other costs —



—



—



0.3

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 35.8 %

30.8 %

35.1 %

28.1 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 109,132



$ 114,205



$ 209,767



$ 233,860

Stock-based compensation (10,084)



(9,521)



(19,356)



(19,962)

Acquisition-related costs —



—



—



(3)

Restructuring and other costs (1,793)



(769)



(2,080)



(16,268)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 97,255



$ 103,915



$ 188,331



$ 197,627

















GAAP operating loss $ (6,947)



$ (30,836)



$ (27,235)



$ (105,575)

Stock-based compensation 10,606



10,011



20,391



20,834

Acquisition-related costs 2,009



3,334



4,091



5,992

Restructuring and other costs 1,864



772



2,167



17,510

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,532



$ (16,719)



$ (586)



$ (61,239)









Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net loss $ (11,287)



$ (37,269)



$ (35,652)



$ (113,616)

Income tax (benefit) expense (605)



706



(227)



(2,076)

Interest expense, net 4,479



4,299



8,562



8,511

Depreciation and amortization 6,552



9,173



13,402



18,080

POP display amortization 2,007



3,611



3,938



7,523

Stock-based compensation 10,606



10,011



20,391



20,834

Restructuring and other costs 1,864



772



2,167



17,510

Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,616



$ (8,697)



$ 12,581



$ (43,234)



