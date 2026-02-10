GoPro and Freeride World Tour Partner to Deliver New YouTube Series

New "Off the Record" Video Series Provides Raw, Unfiltered Access to Freeride Skiing's Ultimate Competition

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) and the Freeride World Tour today announced a new mini-series titled "Off the Record" offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Freeride World Tour 2026 season. GoPro is the official camera of the Freeride World Tour (FWT) and has served as the tour's exclusive camera partner for more than a decade.

GoPro’s partnership with the Freeride World Tour has gone full-throttle in 2026 with the launch of a new GoPro x FWT mini-series Off the Record, hosted exclusively on the GoPro Snow YouTube channel. In each episode, fans get a behind the scenes look at the Freeride World Tour 2026 season. Catch every episode of Off The Record on the GoPro Snow YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping the week after each Freeride World Tour stop.

Shot on HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition and GoPro MAX2 360 cameras, Off the Record takes fans behind the scenes to experience the athletes' tension before their runs, the bonds and emotional support the athletes provide one another and the authentic moments that shape the sport few get to see.

"After more than a decade of partnership, GoPro continues to push how freeride is experienced by fans around the world," said Nicolas Hale-Woods, Founder & CEO of the Freeride World Tour. "Off the Record showcases the raw emotion, creativity and commitment that make the Freeride World Tour so special."

Each episode places the athletes at the center of the story, showcasing the preparation, pressure, and passion required to compete at freeride skiing's highest level. Shot from the athletes' point of view, the series brings viewers inside the live experience of freeride. With rare behind-the-scenes access, viewers get to see what usually stays off camera: the travel, the training and the immersed dynamics within the team.

Featured athletes include:

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, competing in FWT's Ski Women for Canada. As a gold and silver medalist mogul skier turned freeride powerhouse, Justine is chasing a FWT threepeat after taking the titles in 2024 and 2025.

Marcus Goguen, representing Canada in FWT's Ski Men and the 2025 FWT Champion. Known as a fearless young gun, Marcus brings an aggressive style and a willingness to throw big tricks, all in the pursuit of the podium.

Max Hitzig, representing Germany in FWT's Ski Men. With his creative line choices, the 2024 FWT Champion is redefining what it means to ride with passion and creativity at the highest level of freeride skiing.

"Our athletes live and breathe this sport every day, not just during their runs," said Rick Loughery, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Digital Commerce at GoPro. "Off the Record captures the human side of freeride skiing, and GoPro's cameras put fans right there with them—on the mountain, behind the scenes and inside the moments that define a season."

Watch the first two episodes of Off the Record featuring the Baqueira Beret and Val Thorens tour stops and catch every episode on the GoPro Snow YouTube channel, with new episodes dropping each week after every FWT stop. Subscribe to GoPro Snow on YouTube and follow GoPro Snow on Instagram to learn when each episode drops.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About FWT

FWT Management SA is based in Verbier, Switzerland, and has been organizing premier sports events globally in mountain resorts since 1996. The company founded the Xtreme Verbier, an iconic event in freeride skiing and snowboarding and, in 2008, it turned this single competition into a prestigious series of worldwide events, called the Freeride World Tour (FWT). The company has since grown to include multiple competition series that fall under the FWT brand – including FWT Challenger, FWT Qualifier and FWT Junior – with events across all formats taking place in Europe, North America, South America and Oceania. Since December 2022, FWT is part of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). Discover more at www.freerideworldtour.com.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.