GoPro Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

"GoPro's subscription-centric strategy delivered a stellar Q2 with improved margins and 86% year-over-year revenue growth," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "As a result of this better-than expected momentum, we are increasing our revenue, margin and earnings outlook for the second half and 2021, which is detailed in the management commentary posted on our investor relations website."

"In Q2, strong execution further revealed the benefits of the strategic shifts we've made in our business to a more direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric model," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We believe the changes to our business will continue to result in a more predictable and profitable GoPro."

GoPro Q2 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for Q2 2021 was $250 million , compared to $134 million in Q2 2020, up 86% year-over-year.

, compared to in Q2 2020, up 86% year-over-year. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2021 was 39.8% and 40.1%, respectively, up 950 and 850 basis points, respectively, year-over-year.

Q2 2021 GAAP net income was $17 million , or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $51 million or ($0.34) per share in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $20 million , or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $30 million , or ($0.20) per share in Q2 2020. Q2 2021 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of or per share in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP net income was , or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in Q2 2020. Q2 2021 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability. Q2 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $90 million and $79 million , respectively, compared to operating expenses in Q2 2020 of $86 million and $69 million , respectively.

and , respectively, compared to operating expenses in Q2 2020 of and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was positive $25 million , or 10% of revenue, as compared to negative $22 million in the same period a year ago.

Recent GoPro Highlights

Closed Q2 with 1,160,000 GoPro subscribers, up 23% sequentially and 211% year-over-year.

GoPro.com revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $88 million in Q2 2021, or 35% of total revenue.

in Q2 2021, or 35% of total revenue. Camera unit sell-through was approximately 820,000 units in Q2 2021, up more than 10% year-over-year.

Cameras with retail prices at or above $300 represented 94% of Q2 2021 camera revenue.

represented 94% of Q2 2021 camera revenue. Q2 2021 Street ASP increased 15% year-over-year to $345 .

. Channel Inventory decreased 15% sequentially and 35% year-over-year to below 500,000 units.

In June 2021 , we announced Open GoPro, an open API initiative that makes it easy for third-party developers to integrate HERO9 Black into their own development efforts, potentially expanding our TAM.

, we announced Open GoPro, an open API initiative that makes it easy for third-party developers to integrate HERO9 Black into their own development efforts, potentially expanding our TAM. In July 2021 , GoPro released its first Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge Report.

Results Summary:





Three months ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

$ 249,586



$ 134,246



85.9 % Gross margin











GAAP

39.8 %

30.3 %

950 bps Non-GAAP

40.1 %

31.6 %

850 bps Operating income (loss)











GAAP

$ 9,502



$ (44,914)



121.2 % Non-GAAP

$ 20,724



$ (26,663)



177.7 % Net income (loss)











GAAP

$ 16,952



$ (50,975)



133.3 % Non-GAAP

$ 19,862



$ (29,721)



166.8 % Diluted net income (loss) per share











GAAP

$ 0.10



$ (0.34)



129.4 % Non-GAAP

$ 0.12



$ (0.20)



160.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,065



$ (22,367)



212.1 %

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 249,586



$ 134,246



$ 453,266



$ 253,646

Cost of revenue 150,304



93,554



275,288



174,527

Gross profit 99,282



40,692



177,978



79,119

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 37,800



34,558



70,230



66,839

Sales and marketing 35,670



34,965



71,460



78,467

General and administrative 16,310



16,083



30,298



34,841

Total operating expenses 89,780



85,606



171,988



180,147

Operating income (loss) 9,502



(44,914)



5,990



(101,028)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,532)



(4,671)



(11,412)



(9,514)

Other income (expense), net 1,312



(321)



1,755



(493)

Total other expense, net (4,220)



(4,992)



(9,657)



(10,007)

Income (loss) before income taxes 5,282



(49,906)



(3,667)



(111,035)

Income tax expense (benefit) (11,670)



1,069



(10,451)



3,468

Net income (loss) $ 16,952



$ (50,975)



$ 6,784



$ (114,503)

















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.11



$ (0.34)



$ 0.04



$ (0.77)

Diluted $ 0.10



$ (0.34)



$ 0.04



$ (0.77)

















Shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share:













Basic 153,634



148,497



152,911



148,028

Diluted 164,857



148,497



162,455



148,028



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,806



$ 325,654

Restricted cash —



2,000

Marketable securities 32,889



—

Accounts receivable, net 96,471



107,244

Inventory 106,751



97,914

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,763



23,872

Total current assets 550,680



556,684

Property and equipment, net 20,519



23,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,114



31,560

Intangible assets, net and goodwill 146,662



147,673

Other long-term assets 10,969



11,771

Total assets $ 757,944



$ 771,399









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 86,076



$ 111,399

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,018



113,776

Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,126



9,369

Deferred revenue 32,631



28,149

Short-term debt 118,087



—

Total current liabilities 353,938



262,693

Long-term debt 107,680



218,172

Long-term operating lease liabilities 47,609



51,986

Other long-term liabilities 10,552



22,530

Total liabilities 519,779



555,381









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 995,510



980,147

Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)



(113,613)

Accumulated deficit (643,732)



(650,516)

Total stockholders' equity 238,165



216,018

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 757,944



$ 771,399



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 16,952



$ (50,975)



$ 6,784



$ (114,503)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,694



4,710



6,228



10,693

Non-cash operating lease cost 1,526



2,123



2,446



4,158

Stock-based compensation 10,029



5,876



18,898



13,513

Deferred income taxes (7)



47



(9)



53

Non-cash restructuring charges —



3,299



(99)



3,299

Non-cash interest expense 3,512



2,477



6,945



4,850

Other (943)



527



(831)



1,199

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (10,589)



(11,828)



(42,680)



(35,290)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,174



(43,744)



(2,318)



(112,028)

















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (950)



(1,368)



(2,018)



(2,163)

Purchases of marketable securities (32,890)



—



(32,890)



—

Maturities of marketable securities —



7,500



—



14,830

Asset acquisition —



—



—



(438)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (33,840)



6,132



(34,908)



12,229

















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,202



22



4,200



1,909

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity

awards (1,729)



(351)



(7,975)



(2,354)

Proceeds from borrowings —



—



—



30,000

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (527)



(329)



(3,775)



29,555

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 245



185



(847)



(378)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash (10,948)



(37,756)



(41,848)



(70,622)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period 296,754



117,435



327,654



150,301

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

end of period $ 285,806



$ 79,679



$ 285,806



$ 79,679



GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020, including right-of-use asset impairment charges, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and such losses vary in the frequency and amount;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 and November 2020 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense, such as the amortization of debt discounts, in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

and , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense, such as the amortization of debt discounts, in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 16,952



$ (50,975)



$ 6,784



$ (114,503)

Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 508



332



937



835

Research and development 4,615



3,063



8,751



6,085

Sales and marketing 2,153



789



4,018



2,506

General and administrative 2,753



1,692



5,192



4,087

Total stock-based compensation 10,029



5,876



18,898



13,513

















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue 288



1,024



1,011



2,911

Total acquisition-related costs 288



1,024



1,011



2,911

















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 49



336



99



332

Research and development 432



2,524



873



2,500

Sales and marketing 279



7,234



478



7,215

General and administrative 145



1,257



288



1,240

Total restructuring and other costs 905



11,351



1,738



11,287

















Non-cash interest expense 3,512



2,477



6,945



4,850

Income tax adjustments (11,824)



526



(10,679)



2,608

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 19,862



$ (29,721)



$ 24,697



$ (79,334)

















GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per

share 164,857



148,497



162,455



148,028

Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss)

per share 164,857



148,497



162,455



148,028

















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.10



$ (0.34)



$ 0.04



$ (0.77)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12



$ (0.20)



$ 0.15



$ (0.54)







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 39.8 %

30.3 %

39.3 %

31.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.2



0.2



0.2



0.3

Acquisition-related costs 0.1



0.8



0.2



1.2

Restructuring and other costs —



0.3



—



0.1

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 40.1 %

31.6 %

39.7 %

32.8 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 89,780



$ 85,606



$ 171,988



$ 180,147

Stock-based compensation (9,521)



(5,544)



(17,961)



(12,678)

Restructuring and other costs (856)



(11,015)



(1,639)



(10,955)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 79,403



$ 69,047



$ 152,388



$ 156,514

















GAAP operating income (loss) $ 9,502



$ (44,914)



$ 5,990



$ (101,028)

Stock-based compensation 10,029



5,876



18,898



13,513

Acquisition-related costs 288



1,024



1,011



2,911

Restructuring and other costs 905



11,351



1,738



11,287

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 20,724



$ (26,663)



$ 27,637



$ (73,317)







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 16,952



$ (50,975)



$ 6,784



$ (114,503)

Income tax expense (11,670)



1,069



(10,451)



3,468

Interest expense, net 5,484



4,629



11,280



9,310

Depreciation and amortization 2,694



4,711



6,228



10,693

POP display amortization 671



972



1,308



2,509

Stock-based compensation 10,029



5,876



18,898



13,513

Restructuring and other costs 905



11,351



1,738



11,287

Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,065



$ (22,367)



$ 35,785



$ (63,723)



