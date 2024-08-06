GoPro Announces Second Quarter Results

Revenue of $186 million was 9% Above Guidance

GoPro Subscribers Grew 4% Year-over-Year to 2.53 million

Subscription and Service Revenue was $26 million, up 8% Year-over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"In Q2, revenue of $186 million exceeded guidance and our subscriber base grew 4% to 2.53 million," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "Cash was flat sequentially as we reduced inventory ahead of launching two exciting new products in September."

"Our rollout of new products starts next month with the launch of our new, significantly enhanced flagship camera, HERO13 Black, along with our new $199 entry-level HERO camera that features an entirely new design that we fully expect to wow both new and existing customers," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $186 million , down 23% year-over-year.

, down 23% year-over-year. Subscription and service revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $26 million , primarily due to improving retention rates that resulted in 4% ARPU growth. GoPro subscriber count ended Q2 at 2.53 million, up 4% year-over-year.

, primarily due to improving retention rates that resulted in 4% ARPU growth. GoPro subscriber count ended Q2 at 2.53 million, up 4% year-over-year. Revenue from the retail channel was $137 million , or 74% of total revenue and down 17% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $49 million , or 26% of total revenue and down 35% year-over-year.

, or 74% of total revenue and down 17% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was , or 26% of total revenue and down 35% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $48 million , or a $0.31 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $17 million or $0.11 loss per share, in the prior year period.

, or a loss per share, compared to a net loss of or loss per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $36 million , or a $0.24 loss per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $8 million , or $0.05 loss per share, in the prior year period.

, or a loss per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or loss per share, in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 30.5% and 30.7%, respectively. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 31.4% and 31.6%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $33 million , compared to negative $10 million in the prior year period.

, compared to negative in the prior year period. Cameras with Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) at or above $400 represented 76% of Q2 2024 camera revenue. Q2 2024 Street ASP was $323 , a 6% decrease year-over-year.

represented 76% of Q2 2024 camera revenue. Q2 2024 Street ASP was , a 6% decrease year-over-year. Cash and marketable securities were flat sequentially at $133 million .

Recent Business Highlights

In July, GoPro announced a partnership with SoftBank Group's SB C&S Corporation for additional distribution in Japan .

. In Q2, GoPro announced a large-scale merchandising rollout and sales program at Best Buy, combining the installation of completely redesigned world-class product displays with an assisted sales program and enhancements in in-store and digital marketing.

In June, GoPro celebrated surpassing 50 million cameras sold since the 2009 launch of the original HD HERO camera.

In June, GoPro was recognized in several categories of U.S. News & World Report's 2024 – 2025 'Best Companies to Work For' rankings.

Also in June, GoPro published its 2024 Sustainability Report, sharing progress toward understanding and reducing our carbon footprint, supporting our employees and the broader GoPro community, and upholding our corporate values.

GoPro cameras made the big screen this summer, helping the filmmaking team at Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment bring their vision to life in the summer blockbuster film, Twisters.

Results Summary:





Three months ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

% Change Revenue

$ 186,224

$ 241,020

(22.7) % Gross margin











GAAP

30.5 %

31.4 %

(90) bps Non-GAAP

30.7 %

31.6 %

(90) bps Operating loss











GAAP

$ (46,509)

$ (22,494)

106.8 % Non-GAAP

$ (35,413)

$ (12,092)

192.9 % Net loss











GAAP

$ (47,821)

$ (17,212)

177.8 % Non-GAAP (1)

$ (36,179)

$ (7,928)

356.3 % Diluted net loss per share











GAAP

$ (0.31)

$ (0.11)

181.8 % Non-GAAP (1)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.05)

380.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ (33,426)

$ (10,290)

224.8 %





(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised our prior period income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment for the first quarter of 2024 to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 186,224

$ 241,020

$ 341,693

$ 415,740 Cost of revenue 129,514

165,248

231,945

287,466 Gross profit 56,710

75,772

109,748

128,274















Operating expenses:













Research and development 46,932

41,903

91,544

80,088 Sales and marketing 41,353

39,906

76,499

77,961 General and administrative 14,934

16,457

29,627

32,533 Total operating expenses 103,219

98,266

197,670

190,582 Operating loss (46,509)

(22,494)

(87,922)

(62,308) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (790)

(1,139)

(1,464)

(2,292) Other income, net 811

2,423

2,019

5,268 Total other income, net 21

1,284

555

2,976 Loss before income taxes (46,488)

(21,210)

(87,367)

(59,332) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,333

(3,998)

299,542

(12,251) Net loss $ (47,821)

$ (17,212)

$ (386,909)

$ (47,081)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.31)

$ (0.11)

$ (2.55)

$ (0.30)















Shares used to compute basic and diluted

net loss per share 152,502

154,562

151,796

154,980

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,036

$ 222,708 Marketable securities —

23,867 Accounts receivable, net 86,337

91,452 Inventory 97,331

106,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,723

38,298 Total current assets 351,427

482,591 Property and equipment, net 9,011

8,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,064

18,729 Goodwill 152,351

146,459 Other long-term assets 26,901

311,486 Total assets $ 556,754

$ 967,951







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 65,901

$ 102,612 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,215

110,049 Short-term operating lease liabilities 10,434

10,520 Deferred revenue 53,914

55,913 Total current liabilities 238,464

279,094 Long-term taxes payable 13,112

11,199 Long-term debt 92,898

92,615 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,332

25,527 Other long-term liabilities 3,269

3,670 Total liabilities 372,075

412,105







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,014,115

998,373 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(193,231) Accumulated deficit (636,205)

(249,296) Total stockholders' equity 184,679

555,846 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 556,754

$ 967,951

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (47,821)

$ (17,212)

$ (386,909)

$ (47,081) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,559

1,748

2,884

3,557 Non-cash operating lease cost (2,693)

645

(1,611)

2,128 Stock-based compensation 7,791

11,117

16,561

21,431 Deferred income taxes (65)

(6,152)

296,710

(16,073) Impairment of right-of-use assets 3,276

—

3,276

— Other 453

(667)

1,104

(1,993) Net changes in operating assets and

liabilities 38,105

2,669

(29,813)

(36,923) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 605

(7,852)

(97,798)

(74,954)















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (716)

(478)

(1,680)

(961) Purchases of marketable securities —

—

—

(25,782) Maturities of marketable securities —

56,204

24,000

90,204 Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

(12,308)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities (716)

55,726

10,012

63,461















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1

—

1,380

2,324 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of

equity awards (203)

(583)

(2,180)

(4,834) Repurchase of outstanding common stock —

(15,000)

—

(20,000) Net cash used in financing activities (202)

(15,583)

(800)

(22,510) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents (309)

(204)

(1,086)

181 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (622)

32,087

(89,672)

(33,822) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period 133,658

157,826

222,708

223,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 133,036

$ 189,913

$ 133,036

$ 189,913

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense (benefit), which may change cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), which may reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of non-GAAP net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and can contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. In the first quarter of 2024, we revised our income tax adjustments to reflect the current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised the prior year income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the first quarter of 2024 income tax adjustment to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on the United States federal and state deferred tax assets;

federal and state deferred tax assets; GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and

other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (47,821)

$ (17,212)

$ (386,909)

$ (47,081) Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 339

530

754

996 Research and development 4,016

4,922

8,281

9,668 Sales and marketing 1,545

2,359

3,289

4,537 General and administrative 1,891

3,306

4,237

6,230 Total stock-based compensation 7,791

11,117

16,561

21,431















Acquisition-related costs:













Research and development 469

—

625

— General and administrative 100

—

781

— Total acquisition-related costs 569

—

1,406

—















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 137

(211)

137

(225) Research and development 1,396

(280)

2,262

(415) Sales and marketing 831

(149)

1,298

(224) General and administrative 372

(75)

949

(112) Total restructuring and other costs 2,736

(715)

4,646

(976)















Income tax adjustments (1) 546

(1,118)

8,760

(6,787) Non-GAAP net loss $ (36,179)

$ (7,928)

$ (355,536)

$ (33,413)















GAAP and non-GAAP shares for diluted

net loss per share 152,502

154,562

151,796

154,980















GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.31)

$ (0.11)

$ (2.55)

$ (0.30) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.24)

$ (0.05)

$ (2.34)

$ (0.22)





(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised our prior period income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the first quarter of 2024 income tax adjustment to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 30.5 %

31.4 %

32.1 %

30.9 % Stock-based compensation 0.2

0.3

0.2

0.2 Restructuring and other costs —

(0.1)

0.1

(0.1) Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of

revenue 30.7 %

31.6 %

32.4 %

31.0 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 103,219

$ 98,266

$ 197,670

$ 190,582 Stock-based compensation (7,452)

(10,587)

(15,807)

(20,435) Acquisition-related costs (569)

—

(1,406)

— Restructuring and other costs (2,599)

504

(4,509)

751 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 92,599

$ 88,183

$ 175,948

$ 170,898















GAAP operating loss $ (46,509)

$ (22,494)

$ (87,922)

$ (62,308) Stock-based compensation 7,791

11,117

16,561

21,431 Acquisition-related costs 569

—

1,406

— Restructuring and other costs 2,736

(715)

4,646

(976) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (35,413)

$ (12,092)

$ (65,309)

$ (41,853)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (47,821)

$ (17,212)

$ (386,909)

$ (47,081) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,333

(3,998)

299,542

(12,251) Interest income, net (226)

(1,635)

(1,515)

(3,318) Depreciation and amortization 1,559

1,748

2,884

3,557 POP display amortization 1,202

405

2,064

822 Stock-based compensation 7,791

11,117

16,561

21,431 Restructuring and other costs 2,736

(715)

4,646

(976) Adjusted EBITDA $ (33,426)

$ (10,290)

$ (62,727)

$ (37,816)

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.