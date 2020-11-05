GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and posted management commentary on its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"Thanks to consistent momentum throughout the quarter and the strong launch of HERO9 Black coupled with our GoPro subscription service, in Q3 GoPro achieved GAAP and non-GAAP profitability, generated $100 million of operating cash flow, and surpassed 500,000 subscribers," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

"In Q3 2020, our direct-to-consumer and subscription-centric strategy expanded margin, increased subscribers and significantly lowered our operating expenses, resulting in GAAP and non-GAAP profitability. This approach is also enabling efficient working capital management as we drove DSO's down 25% sequentially, lowered channel inventories and reduced our own investments in inventory," said Brian McGee, GoPro CFO and COO.

GoPro Q3 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for Q3 2020 was $281 million , a 109% sequential improvement from $134 million in Q2 2020.

, a 109% sequential improvement from in Q2 2020. GAAP gross margin for Q3 2020 was 35.4%, up from 21.7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q3 2020 was 36.2%, up from 23.4% year-over-year.

Q3 2020 GAAP net income was $3 million , or $0.02 per share. Q3 2020 non-GAAP net income was $31 million , or $0.20 per share.

, or per share. Q3 2020 non-GAAP net income was , or per share. Q3 2020 GAAP operating expenses of $90 million decreased 9% year-over-year. Q3 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were $68 million , down 25% year-over-year.

decreased 9% year-over-year. Q3 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were , down 25% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was $39 million , compared to negative ($53) million in Q3 2019.

, compared to negative in Q3 2019. Cash and investments totaled $147 million at the end of Q3 2020, compared to $79 million in Q3 2019.

GoPro Q3 2020 Highlights

In September, GoPro launched HERO9 Black to widespread global acclaim.

GoPro ended Q3 2020 with 501,000 subscribers, up 35% sequentially and 65% year-over-year.

GoPro.com achieved a record $81 million in revenue in Q3 2020, up 37% sequentially.

in revenue in Q3 2020, up 37% sequentially. Camera sell-through was more than 950,000 units in Q3 2020.

Channel inventory reduced approximately 10% sequentially and 45% since the beginning of 2020.

Cameras with retail prices above $300 represented 83% of Q3 2020 revenue.

represented 83% of Q3 2020 revenue. Street ASPs increased 11% year-over-year to $304 .

Results Summary:





Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

% Change Revenue

$ 280,507



$ 131,169



113.9 % Gross margin











GAAP

35.4 %

21.7 %

1,370 bps Non-GAAP

36.2 %

23.4 %

1,280 bps Operating income (loss)











GAAP

$ 8,854



$ (71,198)



(112.4) % Non-GAAP

$ 33,446



$ (59,566)



(156.1) % Net income (loss)











GAAP

$ 3,307



$ (74,810)



(104.4) % Non-GAAP

$ 31,049



$ (61,265)



(150.7) % Diluted net income (loss) per share











GAAP

$ 0.02



$ (0.51)



(103.9) % Non-GAAP

$ 0.20



$ (0.42)



(147.6) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,179



$ (52,715)



(174.3) %

























Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (800) 367-2403 or (334) 777-6978, access code 2978336, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com, approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

GoPro's Use of Social Media

GoPro announces material financial information using the Company's investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. GoPro may also use social media channels to communicate about the Company, its brand and other matters; these communications could be deemed material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review posts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, GoPro's investor relations website and The Inside Line.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale and license of intellectual property and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting and analyzing gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include but are not limited to planned growth and increased profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond, and consumer demand and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are our ability to effectively manage our shift of sales strategy to focus on our direct-to-consumer channel; the risk that we are not able to increase the number of and retain our existing paying subscribers; late stage production delay, the risk that our reduction in operating expenses may impact our ability to meet our business objectives and achieve our revenue targets, and may not result in the expected improvement in our profitability; our ability to continue to focus on expense management; the fact that our plan to profitability depends in part on further penetrating our addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk that growing our direct-to-consumer business while reducing our reliance on our other sales channels could impact profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the United States and global economies and our business in particular; any inability to successfully manage frequent product introductions (including roadmap for new hardware, software and subscription products) and transitions, including managing our sales channel and inventory, and accurately forecasting future sales; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced due to retail closures related to COVID-19; our transition away from some distributors and retailers; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products and our reliance on third party logistics partners to deliver without interruption; our dependence on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories, and subscription services for substantially all of our revenue (and the effects of changes in the sales mix or decrease in demand for these products); the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may not be able to achieve revenue growth or profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that the e-commerce technology systems that give consumers the ability to shop online do not function effectively; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 280,507



$ 131,169



$ 534,153



$ 666,306

Cost of revenue 181,195



102,737



355,722



455,342

Gross profit 99,312



28,432



178,431



210,964

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 37,235



34,940



104,074



111,215

Sales and marketing 34,378



48,848



112,845



148,273

General and administrative 18,845



15,842



53,686



49,909

Total operating expenses 90,458



99,630



270,605



309,397

Operating income (loss) 8,854



(71,198)



(92,174)



(98,433)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,260)



(4,623)



(14,774)



(14,032)

Other income (expense), net 955



738



462



1,503

Total other expense, net (4,305)



(3,885)



(14,312)



(12,529)

Income (loss) before income taxes 4,549



(75,083)



(106,486)



(110,962)

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,242



(273)



4,710



(500)

Net income (loss) $ 3,307



$ (74,810)



$ (111,196)



$ (110,462)

















Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.02



$ (0.51)



$ (0.75)



$ (0.77)

Diluted $ 0.02



$ (0.51)



$ (0.75)



$ (0.77)

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 149,406



145,617



148,491



144,306

Diluted 151,849



145,617



148,491



144,306



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,871



$ 150,301

Marketable securities —



14,847

Accounts receivable, net 107,168



200,634

Inventory 132,816



144,236

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,124



25,958

Total current assets 412,979



535,976

Property and equipment, net 26,455



36,539

Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,218



53,121

Intangible assets, net and goodwill 148,396



151,706

Other long-term assets 12,539



15,461

Total assets $ 633,587



$ 792,803









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 124,996



$ 160,695

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 104,026



141,790

Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,053



9,099

Deferred revenue 19,459



15,467

Total current liabilities 257,534



327,051

Long-term debt 156,782



148,810

Long-term operating lease liabilities 54,293



62,961

Other long-term liabilities 21,881



20,452

Total liabilities 490,490



559,274









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 951,639



930,875

Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)



(113,613)

Accumulated deficit (694,929)



(583,733)

Total stockholders' equity 143,097



233,529

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 633,587



$ 792,803



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 3,307



$ (74,810)



$ (111,196)



$ (110,462)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 4,802



6,421



15,495



19,823

Non-cash operating lease cost 749



2,210



4,907



7,599

Stock-based compensation 8,413



9,769



21,926



30,160

Deferred income taxes (104)



110



(51)



13

Non-cash restructuring charges 1,943



—



5,242



(199)

Restructuring-related impairment 12,460



—



12,460



—

Non-cash interest expense 2,498



2,255



7,348



6,633

Other (461)



(1,008)



738



(779)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 65,950



8,378



30,660



(65,483)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 99,557



(46,675)



(12,471)



(112,695)

















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,397)



(4,311)



(4,560)



(6,310)

Purchases of marketable securities —



(13,469)



—



(43,636)

Maturities of marketable securities —



16,460



14,830



51,738

Sale of marketable securities —



—



—



1,889

Asset acquisition —



—



(438)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,397)



(1,320)



9,832



3,681

















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,599



1,697



3,508



5,574

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,359)



(1,801)



(4,713)



(5,798)

Proceeds from borrowings —



—



30,000



—

Repayment of borrowings (30,000)



—



(30,000)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (30,760)



(104)



(1,205)



(224)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 792



(135)



414



159

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 67,192



(48,234)



(3,430)



(109,079)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 79,679



91,250



150,301



152,095

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 146,871



$ 43,016



$ 146,871



$ 43,016





GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the impairment of intangible assets because it is a non-cash charge that is inconsistent in amount and frequency;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs are inconsistent and vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,307



$ (74,810)



$ (111,196)



$ (110,462)

Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 340



448



1,175



1,483

Research and development 3,597



4,507



9,682



14,068

Sales and marketing 1,601



2,084



4,107



6,518

General and administrative 2,875



2,730



6,962



8,091

Total stock-based compensation 8,413



9,769



21,926



30,160

















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue 964



1,863



3,875



5,954

Total acquisition-related costs 964



1,863



3,875



5,954

















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 938



—



1,270



87

Research and development 5,883



—



8,383



881

Sales and marketing 3,974



—



11,189



498

General and administrative 4,420



—



5,660



701

Total restructuring and other costs 15,215



—



26,502



2,167

















Non-cash interest expense 2,498



2,255



7,348



6,633

Income tax adjustments 652



(342)



3,260



(1,695)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 31,049



$ (61,265)



$ (48,285)



$ (67,243)

















GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 151,849



145,617



148,491



144,306

Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 151,849



145,617



148,491



144,306

















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02



$ (0.51)



$ (0.75)



$ (0.77)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.20



$ (0.42)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.47)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 35.4 %

21.7 %

33.4 %

31.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.1



0.3



0.2



0.2

Acquisition-related costs 0.4



1.4



0.8



0.9

Restructuring and other costs 0.3



—



0.2



—

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 36.2 %

23.4 %

34.6 %

32.8 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 90,458



$ 99,630



$ 270,605



$ 309,397

Stock-based compensation (8,073)



(9,321)



(20,751)



(28,677)

Restructuring and other costs (14,277)



—



(25,232)



(2,080)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 68,108



$ 90,309



$ 224,622



$ 278,640

















GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,854



$ (71,198)



$ (92,174)



$ (98,433)

Stock-based compensation 8,413



9,769



21,926



30,160

Acquisition-related costs 964



1,863



3,875



5,954

Restructuring and other costs 15,215



—



26,502



2,167

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 33,446



$ (59,566)



$ (39,871)



$ (60,152)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,307



$ (74,810)



$ (111,196)



$ (110,462)

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,242



(273)



4,710



(500)

Interest expense, net 5,241



4,278



14,551



12,840

Depreciation and amortization 4,802



6,421



15,495



19,823

POP display amortization 959



1,900



3,468



5,838

Stock-based compensation 8,413



9,769



21,926



30,160

Restructuring and other costs 15,215



—



26,502



2,167

Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,179



$ (52,715)



$ (24,544)



$ (40,134)



SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

www.gopro.com

