GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and posted management commentary on the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"GoPro had an outstanding third quarter with strong revenue, earnings, margin, and cash flow growth that have led us to raise our margin and profitability outlook for the year," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Strong demand, effectively managed supply chain and channel inventory combined with a successful new product launch to yield our highest gross margins since 2015."

"GoPro delivered exceptional earnings driven by revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and free cash flow from operations," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We generated $166 million of free cash flow, or 15% of revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis, thanks to continued camera mix shift to the high-end and execution of our direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric strategy."

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $317 million , up 13% year-over-year from $281 million .

, up 13% year-over-year from . GoPro.com total revenue, including subscription revenue, increased 16% year-over-year to $94 million – 30% of total revenue.

– 30% of total revenue. Subscription revenue was $14 million , up 143% year-over-year.

, up 143% year-over-year. GoPro subscriber count was 1.34 million, up 168% year-over-year.

Quik app subscriber count was 168,000.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 43.6% and 43.8% respectively, up from the prior year period at 35.4% and 36.2%, respectively.

GAAP net income was $312 million , or $1.92 per share, up from $3 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $55 million , or $0.34 per share, up from $31 million , or $0.20 per share in the prior year period.

, or per share, up from or per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was , or per share, up from , or per share in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $89 million and $80 million , respectively, compared to $90 million and $68 million , respectively in the prior year period.

and , respectively, compared to and , respectively in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $60 million , or 19% of revenue, compared to $39 million , or 14% of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 19% of revenue, compared to , or 14% of revenue in the prior year period. Cameras with retail prices at or above $300 represented 98% of Q3 2021 camera revenue, up from 83% in the prior year period.

represented 98% of Q3 2021 camera revenue, up from 83% in the prior year period. Q3 2021 Street ASP was $381 , up 25% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched new flagship, HERO10 Black, delivering breakthrough performance.

Patent portfolio surpassed 1,000 U.S. granted patents, bringing its total granted patents to more than 1,600 globally.

Appointed consumer products leader Shaz Kahng to GoPro's Board of Directors.

to GoPro's Board of Directors. Announced new high-performance Enduro Battery that improves HERO10 and HERO9 cold temperature performance and extends recording times in all conditions.

Ranked No. 2 amongst online photo and video equipment retailers in Newsweek's recent report, "America's Best Customer Service – 2022."

Results Summary:



Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

% Change Revenue

$ 316,669



$ 280,507



12.9 % Gross margin











GAAP

43.6 %

35.4 %

820 bps Non-GAAP

43.8 %

36.2 %

760 bps Operating income











GAAP

$ 48,601



$ 8,854



448.9 % Non-GAAP

$ 58,798



$ 33,446



75.8 % Net income











GAAP

$ 311,761



$ 3,307



9,327.3 % Non-GAAP

$ 55,320



$ 31,049



78.2 % Diluted net income per share











GAAP

$ 1.92



$ 0.02



9,500.0 % Non-GAAP

$ 0.34



$ 0.20



70.0 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 60,442



$ 39,179



54.3 %

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include but are not limited to planned growth and expansion of our total addressable market through new products and subscription services; increased profitability in 2021 and beyond; overall consumer demand, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our cumulative GAAP income from the past three years may not be sustainable in future periods, we may not be able to achieve our forecast, sustain revenue growth or profitability, and our operating results may fluctuate unpredictably; our ability to effectively grow our direct-to-consumer and subscription business; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, and may result in our financial performance suffering the fact that our plan to profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the fact that sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that growing our direct-to-consumer and subscription business while reducing our reliance on our other sales channels could impact profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the United States and global economies and our business in particular; any inability to successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our transition away from some distributors and retailers; our reliance on third party suppliers, some of which are sole source suppliers, to provide components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times for components, and supply changes, any of which could disrupt our supply chain and may increase our costs such as increased freight rates or shipping delays; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, as well as fluctuations in currency exchange rates, may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending; any changes to trade agreements, trade policies, tariffs, and import/export regulations; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including new market entrants; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; difficulty in accurately predicting our future customer demand; the importance of maintaining the value and reputation of our brand; the risk that the e-commerce technology systems that give consumers the ability to shop online do not function effectively; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as updated in future filings with the SEC including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 316,669



$ 280,507



$ 769,935



$ 534,153

Cost of revenue 178,616



181,195



453,904



355,722

Gross profit 138,053



99,312



316,031



178,431

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 36,458



37,235



106,688



104,074

Sales and marketing 37,352



34,378



108,812



112,845

General and administrative 15,642



18,845



45,940



53,686

Total operating expenses 89,452



90,458



261,440



270,605

Operating income (loss) 48,601



8,854



54,591



(92,174)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,748)



(5,260)



(17,160)



(14,774)

Other income (expense), net (1,320)



955



435



462

Total other expense, net (7,068)



(4,305)



(16,725)



(14,312)

Income (loss) before income taxes 41,533



4,549



37,866



(106,486)

Income tax expense (benefit) (270,228)



1,242



(280,679)



4,710

Net income (loss) $ 311,761



$ 3,307



$ 318,545



$ (111,196)

















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 2.01



$ 0.02



$ 2.07



$ (0.75)

Diluted $ 1.92



$ 0.02



$ 1.96



$ (0.75)

















Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:













Basic 155,009



149,406



153,618



148,491

Diluted 162,746



151,849



162,728



148,491



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,357



$ 325,654

Restricted cash —



2,000

Marketable securities 82,184



—

Accounts receivable, net 98,832



107,244

Inventory 120,891



97,914

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,830



23,872

Total current assets 643,094



556,684

Property and equipment, net 20,409



23,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,762



31,560

Intangible assets, net and goodwill 146,592



147,673

Other long-term assets 280,390



11,771

Total assets $ 1,118,247



$ 771,399









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 118,876



$ 111,399

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 112,480



113,776

Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,542



9,369

Deferred revenue 34,400



28,149

Short-term debt 120,213



—

Total current liabilities 395,511



262,693

Long-term debt 109,470



218,172

Long-term operating lease liabilities 45,138



51,986

Other long-term liabilities 13,133



22,530

Total liabilities 563,252



555,381









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,000,579



980,147

Treasury stock, at cost (113,613)



(113,613)

Accumulated deficit (331,971)



(650,516)

Total stockholders' equity 554,995



216,018

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,118,247



$ 771,399



GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 311,761



$ 3,307



$ 318,545



$ (111,196)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,370



4,802



8,598



15,495

Non-cash operating lease cost 1,352



749



3,798



4,907

Stock-based compensation 9,329



8,413



28,227



21,926

Deferred income taxes (269,913)



(104)



(269,922)



(51)

Non-cash restructuring charges —



1,943



(99)



5,242

Impairment of right-of-use assets —



12,460



—



12,460

Non-cash interest expense 3,590



2,498



10,535



7,348

Other 1,705



(461)



874



738

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 7,429



65,950



(35,251)



30,660

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 67,623



99,557



65,305



(12,471)

















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,822)



(2,397)



(4,840)



(4,560)

Purchases of marketable securities (49,380)



—



(82,270)



—

Maturities of marketable securities —



—



—



14,830

Asset acquisition —



—



—



(438)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (52,202)



(2,397)



(87,110)



9,832

















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,025



1,599



7,225



3,508

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,038)



(2,359)



(15,013)



(4,713)

Proceeds from borrowings —



—



—



30,000

Repayment of borrowings —



(30,000)



—



(30,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,013)



(30,760)



(7,788)



(1,205)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (857)



792



(1,704)



414

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,551



67,192



(31,297)



(3,430)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 285,806



79,679



327,654



150,301

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 296,357



$ 146,871



$ 296,357



$ 146,871



GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020, including right-of-use asset impairment charges, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and such losses vary in the frequency and amount;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 and November 2020 , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense, such as the amortization of debt discounts, in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;

and , we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense, such as the amortization of debt discounts, in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash; non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments . We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and

We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 311,761



$ 3,307



$ 318,545



$ (111,196)

Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 483



340



1,420



1,175

Research and development 4,380



3,597



13,131



9,682

Sales and marketing 1,950



1,601



5,968



4,107

General and administrative 2,516



2,875



7,708



6,962

Total stock-based compensation 9,329



8,413



28,227



21,926

















Acquisition-related costs:













Cost of revenue 70



964



1,081



3,875

Total acquisition-related costs 70



964



1,081



3,875

















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue 51



938



150



1,270

Research and development 417



5,883



1,290



8,383

Sales and marketing 199



3,974



677



11,189

General and administrative 131



4,420



419



5,660

Total restructuring and other costs 798



15,215



2,536



26,502

















Non-cash interest expense 3,590



2,498



10,535



7,348

Income tax adjustments (270,228)



652



(280,907)



3,260

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 55,320



$ 31,049



$ 80,017



$ (48,285)

















GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 162,746



151,849



162,728



148,491

Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 162,746



151,849



162,728



148,491

















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.92



$ 0.02



$ 1.96



$ (0.75)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.34



$ 0.20



$ 0.49



$ (0.33)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 43.6 %

35.4 %

41.0 %

33.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.2



0.1



0.2



0.2

Acquisition-related costs —



0.4



0.2



0.8

Restructuring and other costs —



0.3



—



0.2

Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue 43.8 %

36.2 %

41.4 %

34.6 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 89,452



$ 90,458



$ 261,440



$ 270,605

Stock-based compensation (8,846)



(8,073)



(26,807)



(20,751)

Restructuring and other costs (747)



(14,277)



(2,386)



(25,232)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 79,859



$ 68,108



$ 232,247



$ 224,622

















GAAP operating income (loss) $ 48,601



$ 8,854



$ 54,591



$ (92,174)

Stock-based compensation 9,329



8,413



28,227



21,926

Acquisition-related costs 70



964



1,081



3,875

Restructuring and other costs 798



15,215



2,536



26,502

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 58,798



$ 33,446



$ 86,435



$ (39,871)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 311,761



$ 3,307



$ 318,545



$ (111,196)

Income tax expense (270,228)



1,242



(280,679)



4,710

Interest expense, net 5,697



5,241



16,977



14,551

Depreciation and amortization 2,371



4,802



8,599



15,495

POP display amortization 714



959



2,022



3,468

Stock-based compensation 9,329



8,413



28,227



21,926

Restructuring and other costs 798



15,215



2,536



26,502

Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,442



$ 39,179



$ 96,227



$ (24,544)



