GoPro Announces Third Quarter Results

Revenue of $259 million

GoPro Subscribers Grew 2% Year-over-Year to 2.56 million

Subscription and Service Revenue was $27.5 million, Up 11% Year-over-Year

Announced Updated Restructuring Plan to Substantially Reduce Operating Expenses

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"In Q3, revenue of $259 million exceeded the midpoint of our guidance, and our subscriber base grew 2% to 2.56 million," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "Subscription and service revenue grew 11% year-over-year as ARPU grew 9% primarily related to long-term subscribers continuing to renew as well as growth in our Premium+ subscription."

"While 2024 has been a challenging year for GoPro, the consumer digital imaging market is growing, and we believe our product roadmap will enable us to grow with it. And we believe our reduced operating expenses in 2025 to approximately $250 million will position us to pursue this growth opportunity as a profitable company," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.

Q3 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $259 million , down 12% year-over-year.

, down 12% year-over-year. Subscription and service revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $27.5 million , primarily due to improving retention rates as well as growth of our Premium+ subscribers that resulted in 9% ARPU growth. GoPro subscriber count ended Q3 at 2.56 million, up 2% year-over-year.

, primarily due to improving retention rates as well as growth of our Premium+ subscribers that resulted in 9% ARPU growth. GoPro subscriber count ended Q3 at 2.56 million, up 2% year-over-year. Revenue from the retail channel was $208 million , or 80% of total revenue and down 10% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $51 million , or 20% of total revenue and down 19% year-over-year.

, or 80% of total revenue and down 10% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was , or 20% of total revenue and down 19% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $8 million , or a $(0.05) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $4 million or $(0.02) loss per share, in the prior year period.

, or a loss per share, compared to a net loss of or loss per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million , or breakeven on a per share basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9 million , or $0.06 per share, in the prior year period.

, or breakeven on a per share basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per share, in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 35.5% and 35.6%, respectively. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.0% and 32.2%, respectively, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million , a $39 million sequential improvement, and compared to $7 million in the prior year period.

, a sequential improvement, and compared to in the prior year period. Cameras with Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) at or above $400 represented 74% of Q3 2024 camera revenue. Q3 2024 Street ASP was $294 , an 8% decrease year-over-year.

represented 74% of Q3 2024 camera revenue. Q3 2024 Street ASP was , an 8% decrease year-over-year. Cash and marketable securities were down slightly sequentially at $130 million .

Recent Business Highlights

In September, we launched two new products, our flagship HERO13 Black and our entry-level camera, the tiny form factor 4K HERO, priced at $199 .

HERO, priced at . We updated our restructuring plan for Q4 2024 to significantly reduce operating expenses and position GoPro for profitability in 2025.

Results Summary:





Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

% Change Revenue

$ 258,898

$ 294,299

(12.0) % Gross margin











GAAP

35.5 %

32.0 %

350 bps Non-GAAP

35.6 %

32.2 %

340 bps Operating income (loss)











GAAP

$ (8,011)

$ (3,787)

111.5 % Non-GAAP

$ 950

$ 5,745

(83.5) % Net income (loss)











GAAP

$ (8,211)

$ (3,684)

122.9 % Non-GAAP (1)

$ (463)

$ 8,996

(105.1) % Diluted net income (loss) per share











GAAP

$ (0.05)

$ (0.02)

150.0 % Non-GAAP (1)

$ (0.00)

$ 0.06

(100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,447

$ 7,232

(24.7) %





(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised our prior period income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment for the first quarter of 2024 to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 833-470-1428 (US) or +1 404-975-4839 (International) and enter access code 955201, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com, from approximately two hours after the call through February 5, 2025.

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 258,898

$ 294,299

$ 600,591

$ 710,039 Cost of revenue 167,052

200,095

398,997

487,561 Gross profit 91,846

94,204

201,594

222,478















Operating expenses:













Research and development 44,328

41,708

135,872

121,796 Sales and marketing 40,686

41,254

117,185

119,215 General and administrative 14,843

15,029

44,470

47,562 Total operating expenses 99,857

97,991

297,527

288,573 Operating loss (8,011)

(3,787)

(95,933)

(66,095) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (808)

(1,171)

(2,272)

(3,463) Other income, net 2,691

1,963

4,710

7,231 Total other income, net 1,883

792

2,438

3,768 Loss before income taxes (6,128)

(2,995)

(93,495)

(62,327) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,083

689

301,625

(11,562) Net loss $ (8,211)

$ (3,684)

$ (395,120)

$ (50,765)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.02)

$ (2.59)

$ (0.33)















Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 153,741

152,409

152,449

154,113

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,195

$ 222,708 Marketable securities —

23,867 Accounts receivable, net 133,161

91,452 Inventory 155,259

106,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,964

38,298 Total current assets 454,579

482,591 Property and equipment, net 8,798

8,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,738

18,729 Goodwill 152,351

146,459 Other long-term assets 30,137

311,486 Total assets $ 661,603

$ 967,951







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 155,387

$ 102,612 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 124,299

110,049 Short-term operating lease liabilities 10,737

10,520 Deferred revenue 54,002

55,913 Total current liabilities 344,425

279,094 Long-term taxes payable 14,628

11,199 Long-term debt 93,053

92,615 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,475

25,527 Other long-term liabilities 4,079

3,670 Total liabilities 477,660

412,105







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,021,590

998,373 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(193,231) Accumulated deficit (644,416)

(249,296) Total stockholders' equity 183,943

555,846 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 661,603

$ 967,951

GoPro, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (8,211)

$ (3,684)

$ (395,120)

$ (50,765) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,827

1,444

4,711

5,001 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,326

5

(285)

2,133 Stock-based compensation 7,372

10,017

23,933

31,448 Deferred income taxes 49

(1,891)

296,759

(17,964) Impairment of right-of-use assets —

—

3,276

— Other (1,731)

25

(627)

(1,968) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,876)

(7,554)

(32,689)

(44,477) Net cash used in operating activities (2,244)

(1,638)

(100,042)

(76,592)















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (1,943)

(24)

(3,623)

(985) Purchases of marketable securities —

—

—

(25,782) Maturities of marketable securities —

44,000

24,000

134,204 Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

(12,308)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,943)

43,976

8,069

107,437















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 770

1,552

2,150

3,876 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (667)

(2,312)

(2,847)

(7,146) Repurchase of outstanding common stock —

(10,000)

—

(30,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 103

(10,760)

(697)

(33,270) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,243

(507)

157

(326) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,841)

31,071

(92,513)

(2,751) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,036

189,913

222,708

223,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 130,195

$ 220,984

$ 130,195

$ 220,984

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;

the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and

the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense (benefit), which may change cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), which may reduce cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases . These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;

. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods; adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of non-GAAP net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;

adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and can contribute to revenue generation;

non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and/or license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;

non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. In the first quarter of 2024, we revised our income tax adjustments to reflect the current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised the prior year income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the first quarter of 2024 income tax adjustment to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on the United States federal and state deferred tax assets;

federal and state deferred tax assets; GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and

other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

GoPro, Inc. Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (8,211)

$ (3,684)

$ (395,120)

$ (50,765) Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 349

500

1,103

1,496 Research and development 3,669

4,713

11,950

14,381 Sales and marketing 1,603

2,125

4,892

6,662 General and administrative 1,751

2,679

5,988

8,909 Total stock-based compensation 7,372

10,017

23,933

31,448















Acquisition-related costs:













Research and development 469

—

1,094

— General and administrative 15

—

796

— Total acquisition-related costs 484

—

1,890

—















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue —

(23)

137

(248) Research and development 679

(262)

2,941

(677) Sales and marketing 314

(132)

1,612

(356) General and administrative 112

(68)

1,061

(180) Total restructuring and other costs 1,105

(485)

5,751

(1,461)















Gain on sale and/or license of intellectual property (999)

—

(999)

— Income tax adjustments (1) (214)

3,148

8,546

(3,639) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (463)

$ 8,996

$ (355,999)

$ (24,417)















Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ (463)

$ 8,996

$ (355,999)

$ (24,417) Add: Interest on convertible notes, tax effected —

461

—

— Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ (463)

$ 9,457

$ (355,999)

$ (24,417)















GAAP shares for diluted net loss per share 153,741

152,409

152,449

154,113 Add: Effect of non-GAAP dilutive securities —

16,272

—

— Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share 153,741

168,681

152,449

154,113















GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.02)

$ (2.59)

$ (0.33) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.00)

$ 0.06

$ (2.34)

$ (0.16)





(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the income tax adjustment to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments to better align with SEC guidance. For comparative purposes, we have revised our prior period income tax adjustments to reflect current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2024, we revised the first quarter of 2024 income tax adjustment to exclude the establishment of a valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 35.5 %

32.0 %

33.6 %

31.3 % Stock-based compensation 0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 35.6 %

32.2 %

33.8 %

31.5 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 99,857

$ 97,991

$ 297,527

$ 288,573 Stock-based compensation (7,023)

(9,517)

(22,830)

(29,952) Acquisition-related costs (484)

—

(1,890)

— Restructuring and other costs (1,105)

462

(5,614)

1,213 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 91,245

$ 88,936

$ 267,193

$ 259,834















GAAP operating loss $ (8,011)

$ (3,787)

$ (95,933)

$ (66,095) Stock-based compensation 7,372

10,017

23,933

31,448 Acquisition-related costs 484

—

1,890

— Restructuring and other costs 1,105

(485)

5,751

(1,461) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 950

$ 5,745

$ (64,359)

$ (36,108)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net loss $ (8,211)

$ (3,684)

$ (395,120)

$ (50,765) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,083

689

301,625

(11,562) Interest income, net (152)

(1,208)

(1,667)

(4,526) Depreciation and amortization 1,826

1,444

4,710

5,001 POP display amortization 1,424

459

3,488

1,281 Stock-based compensation 7,372

10,017

23,933

31,448 Restructuring and other costs 1,105

(485)

5,751

(1,461) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,447

$ 7,232

$ (57,280)

$ (30,584)

