GoPro Announces Third Quarter Results

Revenue was $163 million

Cash Flow from Operations was $12 million, a $14 million Improvement Year-over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.

"Q3 marked a meaningful step forward in our strategy to diversify, grow and restore profitability to GoPro's business," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We successfully launched three new TAM-expanding hardware products—our MAX2 360 camera, LIT HERO camera and Fluid Pro AI gimbal—alongside several new software offerings. We expect to return to revenue growth and profitability beginning Q4 2025 and in 2026."

"We delivered encouraging results in Q3, with revenue of $163 million and gross margin of 35.2%, in-line with our guidance ranges," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We generated $12 million in cash flow from operations—our second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations and a $14 million improvement year-over-year. Additionally, sell-through exceeded our expectations by 5% and channel inventory declined 30% from a year ago and has reduced for four consecutive quarters."

Q3 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $163 million, down 37% year-over-year.

Sell-through was approximately 500,000 camera units, down 18% year-over-year.

Subscription and service revenue was down 3% year-over-year at $27 million. GoPro subscriber count ended Q3 at 2.42 million, down 5% year-over-year.

Revenue from the retail channel was $123 million, or 75% of total revenue and down 41% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $40 million, or 25% of total revenue and down 22% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 35.1% compared to 35.5% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 35.2% compared to 35.6% in the prior year quarter.

GAAP net loss was $21 million, or a $(0.13) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $8 million or a $(0.05) loss per share, in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss was $14 million, or a $(0.09) loss per share, compared to breakeven on a per share basis in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8 million compared to positive $5 million in the prior year quarter.

Recent Business Highlights

GoPro launched MAX2 360-camera, featuring industry-leading 360 technology combined with True 8K video resolution to capture up to 21% more resolution than the competition. MAX2 also features convenient and durable twist-and-go replaceable lenses, making it easy to swap out a lens in the field without tools or calibration.

GoPro won a 2025 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award in recognition of its industry-leading 360 technology—which is core to its 360 cameras and software, including the next-generation MAX2 360-camera. This is GoPro's third Emmy® Award for meaningful innovations in the digital imaging category.

GoPro launched LIT HERO, an ultra-compact lifestyle camera, designed for "whatever, whenever" capture with its built-in photo and video light. LIT HERO's rugged, water-proof design opens up creative possibilities in any setting—day or night—and delivers a fun, retro-inspired look to the images it captures.

GoPro launched Fluid Pro AI, a multi-camera, AI subject-tracking gimbal designed for today's multi-camera content creators. Fluid Pro AI is compatible with all GoPro cameras, smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras up to 400 grams and marks GoPro's entry into the global gimbal market.

GoPro launched powerful new 360-related editing tools that make immersive 360 content creation easy for everyone, including the new GoPro ReFrame plugin for DaVinci Resolve.

GoPro added new features to its GoPro Player desktop app for Apple macOS® Tahoe users, including support for Apple Projected Media Profile—a new media profile that allows GoPro videos to be displayed in the highest fidelity when viewed in an Apple Vision Pro™, and advance denoise capability to clean up grainy or noisy video while maintaining sharpness and detail, especially helpful when editing low-light video content.

GoPro introduced new features to its Quik mobile app to enhance the 360 editing experience, including AI-powered subject tracking, convenient POV and selfie modes, and cloud-based 360 editing.

GoPro amended its Second Lien Credit Agreement with Mateo Financing LLC and Farallon Capital Management LLC dated August 4, 2025, to adjust interim 2026 covenants to accommodate for the increase in camera tariff rates from 10% to 19%, as reported in its 8-K filing. Additionally, a trust affiliated with Nicholas Woodman will invest $2 million through the direct purchase of Series A common stock from GoPro, reinforcing his continued confidence in the company's success.

Results Summary:



Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

% Change Revenue $ 162,918

$ 258,898

(37.1) % Gross margin









GAAP 35.1 %

35.5 %

(40) bps Non-GAAP 35.2 %

35.6 %

(40) bps Operating income (loss)









GAAP $ (15,885)

$ (8,011)

98.3 % Non-GAAP $ (11,044)

$ 950

(1,262.5) % Net loss









GAAP $ (21,252)

$ (8,211)

158.8 % Non-GAAP $ (13,907)

$ (463)

2,903.7 % Diluted net loss per share









GAAP $ (0.13)

$ (0.05)

160.0 % Non-GAAP $ (0.09)

$ (0.00)

(100.0) % Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,903)

$ 5,447

(245.1) %

Conference Call

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

Prior to the start of the call, the Company will post Management Commentary on the "Events & Presentations" section of its investor relations website at https://investor.gopro.com. Management will make brief opening comments before taking questions.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 833-470-1428 (US) or + 1 646-844-6383 (International) and enter access code 597836, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com. An archived audio webcast will be accessible for at least 90 days on GoPro's website, https://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)



GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro was named one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year, recognized globally for earning and maintaining the trust of customers, investors and employees.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work.

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, (gain) loss on insurance proceeds, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on revaluation of warrants, gain on the sale and license of intellectual property, goodwill impairment charges, and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. A reconciliation of preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding our expectations for profitability, improved gross margin, revenue growth, subscription growth, expanding our TAM and reduced operating expenses; hardware and software product launch, product diversification and statements related to the Company's new opt-in AI learning program, revenue opportunities for participants and the Company, licensing of user-generated content. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the inability to achieve our revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, the inability to sustain it; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations which may negatively effect on our business and supply chain expenses; the fact that our goal to grow revenue and be profitable relies upon our ability to manage expenses and grow sales from our direct-to-consumer business, our retail partners, and distributors; our ability to acquire and retain subscribers; our reliance on third-party suppliers, some of which are sole-source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times or other service disruptions that may lead to increased costs due to the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, which may result in our financial performance suffering; the fact that our profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk we are able to reduce our operating expenses; the fact that we rely on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that we may not successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability if there are delays or issues in our product launches; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; the impact of competition on our market share, revenue and profitability; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal proceedings; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 162,918

$ 258,898

$ 449,869

$ 600,591 Cost of revenue 105,751

167,052

294,890

398,997 Gross profit 57,167

91,846

154,979

201,594















Operating expenses:













Research and development 34,603

44,328

94,663

135,872 Sales and marketing 24,956

40,686

73,489

117,185 General and administrative 13,493

14,843

43,327

44,470 Goodwill impairment —

—

18,600

— Total operating expenses 73,052

99,857

230,079

297,527 Operating loss (15,885)

(8,011)

(75,100)

(95,933) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (2,715)

(808)

(4,948)

(2,272) Other income (expense), net (1,881)

2,691

(603)

4,710 Total other income (expense), net (4,596)

1,883

(5,551)

2,438 Loss before income taxes (20,481)

(6,128)

(80,651)

(93,495) Income tax expense 771

2,083

3,732

301,625 Net loss $ (21,252)

$ (8,211)

$ (84,383)

$ (395,120)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.13)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.59)















Shares used to compute basic and diluted net

loss per share 158,933

153,741

157,747

152,449

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



(in thousands) September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,431

$ 102,811 Restricted cash 94,340

— Accounts receivable, net 87,388

85,944 Inventory 84,064

120,716 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,547

29,774 Total current assets 358,770

339,245 Property and equipment, net 7,118

8,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,448

14,403 Goodwill 133,751

152,351 Other long-term assets 26,521

28,983 Total assets $ 538,608

$ 543,678







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 77,836

$ 85,936 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98,902

110,769 Short-term operating lease liabilities 11,884

10,936 Deferred revenue 52,006

55,418 Short-term debt 138,463

93,208 Total current liabilities 379,091

356,267 Long-term taxes payable 16,057

11,621 Long-term debt 43,916

— Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,661

18,067 Other long-term liabilities 8,389

6,034 Total liabilities 458,114

391,989







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,039,715

1,026,527 Treasury stock, at cost (193,231)

(193,231) Accumulated deficit (765,990)

(681,607) Total stockholders' equity 80,494

151,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 538,608

$ 543,678

GoPro, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (21,252)

$ (8,211)

$ (84,383)

$ (395,120) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,800

1,827

5,216

4,711 Non-cash operating lease cost 802

1,326

1,955

(285) Stock-based compensation 4,663

7,372

15,149

23,933 Goodwill impairment —

—

18,600

— Deferred income taxes, net (22)

49

(152)

296,759 Impairment of right-of-use assets —

—

—

3,276 Other 598

(1,731)

882

(627) Net changes in operating assets and

liabilities 25,573

(2,876)

6,461

(32,689) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities 12,162

(2,244)

(36,272)

(100,042)















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (934)

(1,943)

(2,717)

(3,623) Maturities of marketable securities —

—

—

24,000 Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(12,308) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities (934)

(1,943)

(2,717)

8,069















Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 332

770

706

2,150 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of

equity awards (538)

(667)

(1,162)

(2,847) Proceeds from borrowings 88,174

—

113,174

— Repayment of debt (2,601)

—

(22,601)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (2,282)

—

(2,282)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities 83,085

103

87,835

(697)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents, and restricted cash (113)

1,243

1,114

157 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash 94,200

(2,841)

49,960

(92,513) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at beginning of period 58,571

133,036

102,811

222,708 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at end of period $ 152,771

$ 130,195

$ 152,771

$ 130,195

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GoPro, Inc.

Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)



Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (21,252)

$ (8,211)

$ (84,383)

$ (395,120) Stock-based compensation:













Cost of revenue 238

349

726

1,103 Research and development 2,573

3,669

8,074

11,950 Sales and marketing 885

1,603

2,702

4,892 General and administrative 967

1,751

3,647

5,988 Total stock-based compensation 4,663

7,372

15,149

23,933















Acquisition-related costs:













Research and development 468

469

1,406

1,094 General and administrative 9

15

12

796 Total acquisition-related costs 477

484

1,418

1,890















Restructuring and other costs:













Cost of revenue (17)

—

(49)

137 Research and development (179)

679

(199)

2,941 Sales and marketing (151)

314

170

1,612 General and administrative 48

112

1,827

1,061 Total restructuring and other costs (299)

1,105

1,749

5,751















(Gain) loss on insurance recovery 158

—

(266)

— (Gain) on sale and/or license of intellectual

property —

(999)

—

(999) (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrants 2,594

—

2,594

— Goodwill impairment —

—

18,600

— Income tax adjustments (248)

(214)

(169)

8,546 Non-GAAP net loss $ (13,907)

$ (463)

$ (45,308)

$ (355,999)















GAAP and non-GAAP shares for diluted

net loss per share 158,933

153,741

157,747

152,449















GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.13)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.53)

$ (2.59) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.29)

$ (2.34)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 35.1 %

35.5 %

34.4 %

33.6 % Stock-based compensation 0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of

revenue 35.2 %

35.6 %

34.6 %

33.8 %















GAAP operating expenses $ 73,052

$ 99,857

$ 230,079

$ 297,527 Stock-based compensation (4,425)

(7,023)

(14,423)

(22,830) Acquisition-related costs (477)

(484)

(1,418)

(1,890) Restructuring and other costs 282

(1,105)

(1,798)

(5,614) Goodwill impairment —

—

(18,600)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 68,432

$ 91,245

$ 193,840

$ 267,193















GAAP operating loss $ (15,885)

$ (8,011)

$ (75,100)

$ (95,933) Stock-based compensation 4,663

7,372

15,149

23,933 Acquisition-related costs 477

484

1,418

1,890 Restructuring and other costs (299)

1,105

1,749

5,751 Goodwill impairment —

—

18,600

— Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (11,044)

$ 950

$ (38,184)

$ (64,359)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net loss $ (21,252)

$ (8,211)

$ (84,383)

$ (395,120) Income tax expense 771

2,083

3,732

301,625 Interest expense (income), net 1,897

(152)

3,061

(1,667) Depreciation and amortization 1,800

1,826

5,216

4,710 POP display amortization 1,765

1,424

5,248

3,488 Stock-based compensation 4,663

7,372

15,149

23,933 (Gain) loss on insurance recovery 158

—

(266)

— (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrants 2,594

—

2,594

— Goodwill impairment —

—

18,600

— Restructuring and other costs (299)

1,105

1,749

5,751 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,903)

$ 5,447

$ (29,300)

$ (57,280)

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.