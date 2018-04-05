GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel

"It's incredibly gratifying to see one of our star performers return to the family," said Woodman. "Eve is a proven leader and pioneer of several of our legal team's most successful ways of working. We feel fortunate to be in a position to benefit once again from her remarkable talents."

Prior to leaving GoPro in September 2017, Eve was the VP, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Corporate Secretary at GoPro, where she helped the company prepare for and go public in 2014. She and her team supported a broad range of areas including corporate securities, compliance, intellectual property, human resources, disputes, and product development. In 2015, Eve was awarded The Recorder/ALM In-House Impact Award for her legal product counseling leadership at GoPro, and was nominated in 2016 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as a public company "Rising Star."

Prior to GoPro, Eve held in-house positions at Asana, Autodesk, Siebel Systems, LiveOps, and OnLive, and she started her career at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Eve received her B.A from Cornell University, and her J.D. from Georgetown Law School.

"I count my years at GoPro as among my most rewarding professional and personal experiences. I am excited to work with Nick and our Board of Directors, the leadership team, and all GoPro employees to help shape GoPro's future," said Saltman.

