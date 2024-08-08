GoPro to Present at Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:35am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

