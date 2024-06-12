GoPro Celebrates Surpassing 50 Million Cameras Sold

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it has surpassed 50 million cameras sold since the launch of its ground-breaking HD HERO camera back in 2009.

"GoPro has helped the world capture and share itself in ways that we could only dream of prior to the invention of the first GoPro camera," said the Company's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Selling 50 million cameras over a 15 year span feels good, but it's the next 50 million cameras I'm most excited about. Buckle up."

HERO12 Black - GoPro's flagship camera resets the bar for immersive life-capture.

Since the 2009 unveiling of the original HD HERO camera, GoPro has launched 20 cameras that have sold at least one million units, pioneering multiple camera categories including Action and 360 cameras. GoPro has consistently introduced ground-breaking technology that raises the bar on performance, innovation and quality – earning multiple Technical Emmy® and Red Dot Design awards, among scores of other awards, and the 2018 induction into IEEE Spectrum's Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame.

GoPro originally began selling cameras in 2004 with a 35mm film-based HERO camera, but cameras pre-dating the 2009 HD HERO are not included in the 50 million cameras sold.

From skydivers piercing the earth's atmosphere to firefighters saving kittens and everything in-between, GoPro technology has unlocked some of the most engaging and exciting perspectives humans have ever seen.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

