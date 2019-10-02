GoPro HERO8 Black & the 360-Degree MAX Announced; More Info at B&H

GoPro HERO8 Highlights of the GoPro HERO8 Black and its accessories include a new, pocket-friendly streamlined design, quick-change mounting, and new extended battery and accessory-mounting options. And, evolving from the standard action camera wide-angle view, you can now simply tap on the HERO8 Black to switch between Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView digital lens modes.

GoPro HERO8 Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1498979-REG/gopro_chdhx_801_hero8_black.html

Key Features

Up to UHD 4K Video, Slow Motion

Video, Slow Motion HyperSmooth 2.0 Video Stabilization

TimeWarp 2.0 Stabilized Time-Lapse Video

SuperPhoto 12MP Stills with HDR Support

While maintaining the crisp UHD 4K60 video capture, 33' waterproofing, and 1080p live streaming of the HERO7 Black, this newest iteration shines in multiple upgrades such as HyperSmooth 2.0. Available in all resolutions and at all frame rates, HyperSmooth 2.0 offers a choice of a wide, stabilized view or a tighter view with maximum smoothness, while improving low-light performance, and featuring in-app horizon leveling for your more off-kilter moves.

Built-in, folding "fingers" enables to swap mounts on the HERO8 Black in mere seconds, and a new side door is designed for faster battery changes. In addition to offering multiple fields of view, the HERO8 Black's lens provides twice the impact resistance of its predecessor. Use the optional Media Mod to attach pro-style accessories like mics, small lights, or a second LCD to your HERO, or opt for the Battery Mod to get 2.5x extended run time when filming a longer event.

Use the TimeWarp 2.0 feature to record super-stabilized time-lapse videos with the ability to slow down the speed to real time when you want to focus on a particular moment. TimeWarp 2.0 can also automatically adjust its speed based on your motion, type of scene, and lighting. For your night owl activities, Night Lapse offers a choice of 1080p to 4K night time-lapse videos.

Still photo options at 12MP have been ramped up with improved HDR (high dynamic range) in SuperPhoto + and with the LiveBurst feature. This short burst of frames captures 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best frame or share it as a quick video. And while it won't "throw another shrimp on the barbie" for you, the GoPro HERO8 Black understands up to 15 voice commands in more than 12 languages, including Australian-accented English.

MAX

The GoPro MAX Action Camera may be small, but its in-camera stitching, 5.6K30 capture, HyperSmooth stabilization, and touchscreen display are huge! Now you can view your footage directly on your MAX, frame your shot more easily, and even grab a selfie in HERO mode. The ability to switch between the 360 mode and the HERO mode gives you in effect, two cameras in one.

360˚ Mode

The MAX Action Camera shares the same ability to "punch in" and reframe the 360˚ video as its Fusion predecessor, as well as 16' waterproof depth, built-in GPS, still photo capture, voice commands, and 360˚ audio. New features include PowerPano for capturing spectacular, distortion-free 270˚ panoramic photos without having to act as your own motion-control head, in-camera stitching for quicker, easier offloading and editing, and user-assignable on-screen shortcuts for your favorite functions.

GoPro MAX 360 Action Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1503547-REG/gopro_chdhz_201_max_360_action_camera.html

HERO Mode

As with the HERO8, in the MAX HERO mode you can choose between Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView digital lens modes, capture amazing time-lapse sequences in TimeWarp, and use the Horizon Leveling to keep your craziest stunts or silliest antics on a stable plane. You can also use the HERO mode to live-stream in 1080p, frame up a selfie with the on-camera display, and use Scene Detection for the best results at the beach, ski slopes, or underwater.

Nifty accessories for the MAX include replacement lens protectors, lens caps, and side doors. The MAX Grip & Tripod can be used with any GoPro, but is specifically designed to record in 360˚ without getting the grip in your shot. The MAX dual battery charger automatically determines which MAX battery to charge first, and can be used with the GoPro Supercharger for up to 48% quicker charging.

Go Pro Hero 8 | First Look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuynecQJk-w

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

