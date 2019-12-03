GoPro HERO8 Black Sets Record For Best-Selling GoPro Ever Over Black Friday / Cyber Monday

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period. The Company reported year-over-year sell-through growth of 30% based on available data from its larger U.S. retail partners and 20% based on available data from its European retail partners during the Black Friday week. In addition, GoPro.com achieved more than 120% year-over-year growth in total camera unit sales during the entire Black Friday / Cyber Monday period, where HERO8 Black sold at record levels, comprising more than 90% of total sales.

"We planned for a big Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and according to the sell-through data from our large U.S. and European retail partners as well as our results on GoPro.com, we crushed it," said Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro. "We're very happy with how each of our products are selling-through so far this holiday. We believe the surge in demand we're seeing positions us well for full year profitability in 2019 and continued revenue and earnings growth in 2020."

GoPro will present at the 41st NASDAQ Investor Conference in London, England on Wednesday, December 4th at 4:15am ET. The presentation will also be webcast on the investor relations section of The Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com . GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards . Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , Twitter , YouTube , and GoPro's blog The Inside Line .

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gopro.com

