GoPro Kicks Off Million Dollar Challenge for HERO8 Black + MAX Camera Owners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is putting up $1,000,000 to celebrate the creativity and passion of the GoPro-owner community with the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge. Open exclusively to owners of HERO8 Black and MAX cameras, the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge will award an equal share of $1,000,000 to entrants whose video clips are included in the HERO8 Black + MAX highlight video to be released in late January 2020. Creators can enter now through January 12, 2020 to be eligible for inclusion in the Challenge video.

"HERO8 Black and MAX make it so easy to capture professional-quality footage, it's a no brainer for us to reward our customers for shooting our highlight video for us," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman. "Our customers are the heartbeat of our brand, and the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge is our chance to give back and show our gratitude."

The first GoPro Million Dollar Challenge was in 2018 and gave the GoPro community the chance to be featured in the HERO7 Black highlight video. The resulting video showcased 56 creators who received callouts on social media and just over $17,800 each.

After getting to know the awardees, GoPro realized the true impact the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge has on its community:

"Being awarded for the Million Dollar Challenge completely changed my life," said 2018 Million Dollar Challenge Awardee Steven Donovan (better known as @es_dons). "It allowed me to have a financial cushion to continue to chase my passion, and it put my work in front of the camera company I've dreamed of working with since I purchased the original GoPro HD HERO 8 years ago."

The first step to participate in the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge is to purchase a HERO8 Black or MAX camera and start filming! To learn more, visit GoPro.com.

