GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras

GoPro first introduced its Trade-Up program for a limited time in 2017, which only accepted previous-generation GoPro models in exchange for a discounted upgrade to a current model. Nearly 12,000 customers participated in the 60-day promotion. The new and improved Trade-Up program brings back the initiative with major enhancements, including the acceptance of any digital camera and making it an everyday offer.

"The Trade-Up program is a great way for our fans and customers to upgrade to our newest products and experience how fun and convenient GoPro has become," said Meghan Laffey, senior vice president of product at GoPro.

To participate in GoPro's Trade-Up Program, customers should visit the Trade-Up website, select the new camera of their choice, and follow the instructions to return their old GoPro or digital camera. Upon receiving the returned camera, GoPro will process the discounted order and ship the new HERO6 Black or Fusion to the customer. Returned cameras will be recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling methods appropriate to material type.

To learn more about GoPro's Trade-Up Program, visit https://shop.gopro.com/tradeup.

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

