GoPro Launches Innovative Line of NEW 360 Camera Accessories

Oct 22, 2025, 09:00 ET
From Floating Extension Poles to Ski Pole Mounts, GoPro's New Line of 360 Camera Accessories Takes Capturing Your Experiences to the Next Level
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a new lineup of accessories designed specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including the new MAX2 360 camera. The purpose-built accessories expand creative possibilities and enhance durability, power management, and mounting flexibility for creators pushing the limits of immersive 360 content. The new accessories are available today on GoPro.com.
GoPro's new 360 accessories are designed to keep up with your creativity and your adventures. Whether you're capturing immersive travel footage, carving down slopes, or building custom gear setups, GoPro has you covered. The new accessories include:
- MAX2 Lens Replacement Kit with two twist-and-go replacement lenses to simply swap out a nicked or scratched lens instead of replacing the entire camera—no calibration necessary. The lenses are made from extremely durable, water-repelling optical glass, and the kit comes with a lens cloth and an easy-to-use tool that lets you install a new lens without touching the glass.
- Floating Extension Pole to capture invisible pole 360 shots in the water without worrying about losing your GoPro. This extension pole locks your camera securely in place with a 1/4-20 mount so you can focus on epic angles, whether you're surfing, jet skiing, or floating on a raft. The pole extends to 32 inches (80cm) and collapses to a compact 12.5 inches (31cm), making it easy to pack and transport. Available in November on GoPro.com.
- Ski Pole Mount for Extension Poles is an adapter that attaches the GoPro 40-inch (1m) Carbon Fiber Extension Pole directly to your ski pole, so you can get invisible pole 360 shots without having to juggle your ski poles and extension pole at the same time. Perfect for capturing POV, selfie, follow camera footage, and more.
- Carbon Fiber Extension Pole is 40 inches (1m) long and built for rugged and high-intensity activities. Reinforced-steel 1/4-20 mounting threads securely attach it to high-vibration gear setups so you can record amazing invisible pole footage with a 360 camera.
- Carbon Fiber Extension Set of three strong, lightweight carbon fiber extension poles lets you capture amazing invisible pole 360 shots. Different-length rods can be easily combined and quickly attached to any 1/4-20 mount to extend past the minimum distance needed to stitch the pole out of 360 footage.
- Tripod + Ball Head is compact and has legs that can be locked at an angle, extended, laid flat and adjusted to help you get the perfect shot—even on jagged and rocky surfaces or in sand and water. It features a ball head that rotates a full 360° and tilts up to 90° for a variety of angles, and it locks strongly in place, so it won't slip when you're on the move.
- Locking 1/4-20 Mounting Buckle keeps your camera securely in position when you're surfing, mountain biking, in a vehicle, or during other high-intensity activities. An adjustable 1/4-20 mount lets you combine it with compatible GoPro mounts and accessories to create custom gear setups.
- Magnetic Latch 1/4-20 Mount attaches to any 1/4-20 camera accessory to make it faster and easier than ever to swap your camera between setups—no thumb screw needed.
- 1/4-20 Mounting Finger Adapter lets you add 1/4-20 compatibility to GoPro mounting buckles or any accessory that uses standard GoPro mounting fingers.
- USB Pass-Through Door is splash-proof and lets you plug in your MAX2 camera through the door to external power for extra-long shooting sessions.
- MAX2 Enduro battery is a rechargeable, premium, long-lasting GoPro battery that maximizes your camera's power, runtime and performance across a wide temperature range. You'll get full performance at temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C), making it easy to get epic ski and snowboard shots, or anything else that comes your way. The MAX2 Dual Battery Charger is the fastest way to charge your MAX2 Enduro batteries, and you can charge two batteries simultaneously, so you'll always have a spare ready.
- MAX2 Protective Case keeps your MAX2 safe from damage during your adventures—even when it's attached to an extension pole—so you don't have to unmount your camera to put it in the case.
- MAX2 replacement lens caps , doors and folding fingers in case of loss or damage.
New MAX2 360 camera and the new 360 camera accessories are available now on GoPro.com. GoPro Subscribers get up to 50% off accessories—sign up here and start saving today. Select accessories will be available on-shelf at retail stores by late November.
About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
GoPro was named one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year, recognized globally for earning and maintaining the trust of customers, investors and employees.
GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.
