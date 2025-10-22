GoPro Launches Innovative Line of NEW 360 Camera Accessories

From Floating Extension Poles to Ski Pole Mounts, GoPro's New Line of 360 Camera Accessories Takes Capturing Your Experiences to the Next Level

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a new lineup of accessories designed specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including the new MAX2 360 camera. The purpose-built accessories expand creative possibilities and enhance durability, power management, and mounting flexibility for creators pushing the limits of immersive 360 content. The new accessories are available today on GoPro.com.

GoPro's MAX2 360 camera Lens Replacement Kit comes with two twist-and-go replacement lenses to simply swap out a damaged lens instead of replacing the entire camera—no calibration necessary. The lenses are made from extremely durable, water-repelling optical glass, and the kit comes with a lens cloth and an easy-to-use tool that lets you install a new lens without touching the glass. GoPro's Floating Extension Pole helps you capture invisible pole 360 shots in the water without worrying about losing your GoPro. This extension pole locks your camera securely in place with a 1/4-20 mount so you can focus on epic angles, whether you’re surfing, jet skiing, or floating on a raft. The pole extends to 80cm and collapses to a compact 31cm, making it easy to pack and transport.

GoPro's new 360 accessories are designed to keep up with your creativity and your adventures. Whether you're capturing immersive travel footage, carving down slopes, or building custom gear setups, GoPro has you covered. The new accessories include:

New MAX2 360 camera and the new 360 camera accessories are available now on GoPro.com. GoPro Subscribers get up to 50% off accessories—sign up here and start saving today. Select accessories will be available on-shelf at retail stores by late November.

