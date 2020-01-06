GoPro Lights Up CES With Cameras and Accessories That Shine Brighter Than the Strip

PLUS, there's more! As an in-show BOGO exclusive, we'll be offering the cloud-based GoPro PLUS subscription service at a "buy one year, get the second year free" discount. That means for $50 you'll get two years of unlimited cloud storage, VIP customer support, discounts on GoPro mounts and accessories and, in many countries, damaged camera replacement. CES attendees can sign up for the offer during show hours at the GoPro booth.

And of course, the booth showstoppers will be the award-winning HERO8 Black flagship camera and the mind-melding MAX. Since their debut in October 2019, both cameras have lived up to the promise of next-level stabilization with HyperSmooth 2.0 and unbreakable stabilization with MAX HyperSmooth, respectively. They've also delivered over the top "WOW" features like TimeWarp 2.0 in HERO8 Black and PowerPano in MAX to bend time and space into videos and photos that look unlike any others.

GoPro will also host presentations in the booth's theater space on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Wednesday, Jan. 8, open to all CES attendees. The schedule is:

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hear from the people who make our products! Join us for a deep-dive into GoPro's latest flagship camera, HERO8 Black, and the three-cameras-in-one, 360-phenom, GoPro MAX. Expect stunning GoPro videos, behind-the-scenes stories and unprecedented access to our top product engineers.

– "MAX 360 Editing Workshop" with GoPro Creator, Million Dollar Challenge recipient and MAX super user, . This 30-minute session will demystify editing 360 content and show how easy it is to use Reframe, the keyframe-based GoPro App workflow. Outside of presentation times, the GoPro theater will showcase a reel of stunning video captured by its customers and internal production team for all attendees to enjoy. (Bonus: There's comfortable seating, dim lighting, and it's quiet!)

The GoPro Daily Giveaway will also take place at 3 p.m. in the GoPro booth on all but the last day of the show. The now-legendary camera and gear giveaway is a long-standing company tradition that can be heard across the tradeshow floor. CES attendees can sign up daily to enter-to-win on iPads throughout the booth.

Visit GoPro in Central Hall #16026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn all about its groundbreaking HERO8 Black, MAX and modular accessories. Follow news about the company on its blog, The Inside Line.

