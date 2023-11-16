GoPro Makes Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work" List for Third Consecutive Year

GoPro Ranked No. 14 and the Only Recognized Company with More Than 200 Employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it has been recognized by Outside Magazine as one of the 50 Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year, securing the No. 14 spot and is the only employer with more than 200 employees to make the list.

"Thank you to Outside Magazine for once again recognizing the special work culture we've created at GoPro," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.

GoPro ranked No. 14 on Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work" list
Each year, Outside Magazine and the Outdoor Industry Association present this list to acknowledge and celebrate U.S. based employers demonstrating a commitment to excellence in employee engagement and wellness.

Foundational to GoPro's work culture is a remote-first and flexible work philosophy that enables employees to live their desired lifestyle, having the option to relocate to pursue a lifestyle that supports their passions without a change in compensation.

To learn more about career opportunities at GoPro, visit jobs.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

