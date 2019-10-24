GoPro MAX Now Shipping

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that MAX is available for immediate delivery from GoPro.com and will be available at select retailers around the globe beginning tomorrow, October 25.

"MAX completely redefines what you can do with a camera," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman. "We named it MAX because it takes just about every aspect of a GoPro and pushes it to the maximum, be it unbreakable video stabilization, unbelievably wide angle video and photos, or the ultra-creative effects you can achieve with the companion GoPro app. MAX has become my favorite GoPro of all time."

MAX is a waterproof (16 feet / 5 meters) dual-lens GoPro that maxes out on versatility—it's like having three cameras in one. MAX can be used as a maximum-stabilized single-lens HERO camera, dual-lens 360 camera or next-level vlogging camera with its built-in front-facing display and shotgun-mic audio capabilities. No matter how it is used, MAX delivers next-level, unbreakable video stabilization with Max HyperSmooth — GoPro's highest performance stabilization, ever. MAX also features four digital lenses, including the new ultra-wide Max SuperView—GoPro's widest field of view, ever. Additional features include one-click 270-degree PowerPano photos, in-camera 360 video and photo stitching and convenient keyframe-based editing of 360 content in the GoPro app. GoPro MAX is like no other camera in the world—perfect for innovative users looking to take their creativity to the MAX!

