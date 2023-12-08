GoPro Named Official Camera of Iconic Vans Pipe Masters Surf Contest

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a new partnership with Vans that will deliver immersive POV footage from the lineup at the iconic Vans Pipe Masters surf contest. GoPro is the official camera of the event, featuring the world's top tube riders vying for the title. The Vans Pipe Masters contest is the most globally watched surf event in the world, with the 2022 contest reaching more than 700K live viewers and garnering more than 14M views of event content.

"GoPro is a leader in bringing a unique perspective—the surfers' point of view—to the viewer. We're excited to partner with an innovative company like GoPro to provide an elevated viewer experience from the competitors' point of view at the Vans Pipe Masters," says Scott Sisamis, Director of Brand Marketing Surf, at Vans.

The competition window for the invite-only contest opens today and runs through Dec. 20.

Overall, 40 men and 20 women will vie for the Vans Pipe Master title. Athletes from the GoPro Surf team competing in this year's event include Mason and Coco Ho, Jamie O'Brien and the Big Wave Challenge's Surfer of the Year and Rider of the Year, Nathan Florence.

"We're stoked to partner with Vans and to give viewers a taste of what it's like to compete in heavy surf at one of the world's most legendary waves," says Rick Loughery, Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, at GoPro.

Watch a live stream of the competition finals on the GoPro YouTube Channel. For more information about Vans Pipe Masters and how to watch daily, visit vanspipemasters.com.

