GoPro Recognized in 2024-2025 'Best Companies to Work For' Rankings by U.S. News & World Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year in U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work for Rankings. In the 2024-2025 rankings, GoPro was honored on three ranking lists: the overall "Best Companies," the "Best Companies in the West," and the "Best in Consumer Products and Services."

"GoPro is honored to be recognized in back-to-back years by U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "We are passionate about helping our employees thrive as humans so that they can help GoPro thrive as a business. People choose where they work and we're grateful our employees choose to work at GoPro."

GoPro's commitment to a modern, flexible-location approach to the workplace has garnered recognition from several organizations in addition to U.S. News & World Report. In 2021 , 2022 , and 2023 GoPro was among Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work, and in 2023, GoPro was awarded Mental Health Program of the Year by Transform.us , recognizing the company with the most holistic, progressive and positive approach to supporting employee mental health.

To determine the companies included in the rankings, U.S. News & World Report only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. Only the top 25% of companies in each region and industry were selected in their respective lists. Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from U.S. News & World Report's partners. The rankings consider quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

To learn more about the employee experience and career opportunities at GoPro, visit jobs.gopro.com.

