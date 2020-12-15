GoPro Releases 2020 HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge Video, Announces Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) proudly said, "three, two, one—dropping" to the third annual Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel video, putting $17,857 into the pockets of the 56 included creators to help them further pursue their passions in life.

In September, GoPro launched its newest flagship camera, HERO9 Black, and on the same day launched the HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge, leaving creators only 80 days to capture and share their most stunning clips. The challenge, hosted by GoPro Awards, invited creators from around the world to tap into their creative prowess and send in their best HERO9 Black footage. The only guideline was that the footage needed to be shot on a HERO9 Black.

"The Million Dollar challenge is where we ask our customers to show us what they can do with our newest flagship camera, in this case HERO9 Black," says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "It's also our chance to give back to the GoPro community in a big way. Our community powers our brand and we love celebrating their creativity with the Million Dollar Challenge video and the signification cash prizes that help them pursue their passions even further."

This is the third year of the Million Dollar Challenge, and GoPro logged more than 29,000 submissions from 125 countries. The GoPro team spent more than 250 hours reviewing every clip to make the final selections. At 6 a.m. PT today, 56 amazing creators woke up (or stayed up) to learn that they'd been immortalized in the highlight reel and had earned $17,857 a piece—their equal share of the $1 million purse.

This year's submissions were powered by HERO9 Black, with its new 23.6MP image sensor that captures incredible 5K video with butter-smooth HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization and in-camera horizon leveling. And when paired with the Max Lens Mod accessory, HERO9 Black delivers the widest, most stable video ever captured by a HERO camera, allowing for exceptional new perspectives. Add additional performance enhancements like a front-facing display, larger rear display and 30% longer battery life, and it's obvious why HERO9 Black has been a huge success since its launch in September.

This year's HERO9 Black Million Dollar Challenge video can be seen here.

For a complete list of Million Dollar Challenge award recipients, visit GoPro's news page, The Inside Line. For more information on the camera known for having "more everything," visit HERO9 Black on GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

www.gopro.com

