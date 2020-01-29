GoPro Releases Crowdsourced HERO8 Black and MAX Million Dollar Challenge Video, Awards Equal Cut of $1 Million to 45 Creators

Owners of GoPro's new cameras were encouraged to submit inspiring videos featuring unique perspectives, spectacular visuals and captivating moments of activities or subject matters they're passionate about. The very best shots were selected by GoPro to be included in its GoPro Million Dollar Challenge product highlight video and the featured submitters will receive an equal share of one million dollars.

This year, creators from 104 countries sent in their HERO8 Black and MAX content for consideration, resulting in 42,000 video clips — nearly double the submissions from the year prior.

"The technology and ease-of-use of our HERO8 Black and MAX cameras makes it easy for everyday users to capture mind-blowing, professional quality footage of any activity," said Nick Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO. "HERO8 Black and MAX capture cinematically stunning content straight out of the box in the hands of even a novice user, and the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge is our way of celebrating both the insane capabilities of our newest cameras along with our customers' incredible creativity. Our world is such an awesome place filled with amazing people and you can see that clearly in this year's GoPro Million Dollar Challenge video."

GoPro's internal video production team watched every submitted clip, totaling more than 350 hours of video, to select the best moments and integrate them into a seamless celebratory GoPro anthem. Ultimately, 45 creators were selected for the final video earning $22,222 a piece—an equal share of $1 million—for their submission. No one was given advance notice of their inclusion—each learned of their award by watching.

This year's GoPro HERO8 Black and MAX Million Dollar Challenge video can be seen here.

For a complete list of GoPro Million Dollar Challenge award recipients, visit GoPro's news page, The Inside Line. For more information on the game-changing technology of GoPro's flagship HERO8 Black and it's versatile dual-lens camera, MAX, please visit gopro.com.

