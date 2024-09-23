GoPro's Tiny 4K Camera Hits Global Shelves at $199 MSRP

$199 HERO Joins New Flagship HERO13 Black in Global Distribution Rollout

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that its new $199 "4K'ing Tiny" camera, simply named "HERO", is now available on retail shelves around the world and for purchase online at GoPro.com.

GoPro's new $199 HERO weighs in at 86 grams and is the smallest ever 4K GoPro with a screen.

Weighing just 86 grams, the tiny new 4K HERO camera is waterproof, durable and combines GoPro's simplest user interface ever with sharp 4K video, 2x slo-mo at 2.7K resolution, and 12 megapixel photos. At $199, HERO is now GoPro's most affordable camera, making it ideal for travelers, creators, families, kids and adventure seekers looking for the simplest, lightest weight, most affordable camera with GoPro's legendary durability and versatility.

HERO: Tiny By Design, GoPro By Nature

HERO is the smallest, lightest, and simplest 4K camera with a touch display GoPro has ever made. It features:

Ultra Compact Design, Weighing Only 86g: HERO's feather-weight design features 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black.

HERO's feather-weight design features 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black. Rugged, Versatile + Waterproof to 16ft ( 5m ) : Waterproof and built with legendary GoPro durability and versatility, HERO is ready to capture the fun whether you're playing in the ocean, ripping through mud or snow, or just exploring a new city and want the convenience of a tiny camera in your pocket. HERO also features built-in folding mounting fingers that make the camera compatible with GoPro's vast range of mounts catering to just about every activity you can think of.

: Waterproof and built with legendary GoPro durability and versatility, HERO is ready to capture the fun whether you're playing in the ocean, ripping through mud or snow, or just exploring a new city and want the convenience of a tiny camera in your pocket. HERO also features built-in folding mounting fingers that make the camera compatible with GoPro's vast range of mounts catering to just about every activity you can think of. Intuitive Touch Display + One-Button Control : HERO features the simplest controls GoPro has ever offered, making it the perfect camera for anyone seeking an extremely simple experience. And HERO's convenient rear touch display makes it easy to frame your shots, swipe to change modes, check battery and SD card status and pair HERO to your phone for easy camera control and content transfer using the GoPro app.

: HERO features the simplest controls GoPro has ever offered, making it the perfect camera for anyone seeking an extremely simple experience. And HERO's convenient rear touch display makes it easy to frame your shots, swipe to change modes, check battery and SD card status and pair HERO to your phone for easy camera control and content transfer using the GoPro app. Stunning Image Quality + 2x Slo-Mo: Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the GoPro app.

Capture in Ultra HD and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your videos using the GoPro app. HyperSmooth Video Stabilization: GoPro's market leading HyperSmooth video stabilization is applied to your HERO camera videos during playback in the GoPro app, magically smoothing out your videos to make you look like a hero.

GoPro's market leading HyperSmooth video stabilization is applied to your HERO camera videos during playback in the GoPro app, magically smoothing out your videos to make you look like a hero. Long-Lasting Enduro Battery: HERO can record continuously for over one hour at its highest video setting on a single charge and GoPro's Enduro battery technology works well in a wide range of ambient temperatures to ensure you'll get the shot rain or shine…or snow!**

HERO ($199.99) and the HERO13 Black are available for purchase from GoPro.com and from GoPro retailers around the world. Learn more about HERO on GoPro's blog, The Current.

** Runtime measured at a temperature of 77°F (25°C) with wind speeds of 0, 0.6 and 2.5m/sec.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

