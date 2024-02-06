GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS + Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier

The Quik desktop app is available at no additional charge to GoPro subscribers. It syncs with the Quik mobile app, making it easy to start a project on one device and then finish it on another. Powerful yet convenient editing tools, such as a beat sync feature that automatically matches your edit points to the rhythm of your soundtrack, make advanced content creation easy. Quik's auto highlight editing feature ensures beginners can achieve pro-like results without any prior editing experience. GoPro subscribers also benefit from auto camera-to-cloud upload of their latest GoPro footage, unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage at original quality, auto highlight videos sent to their phones, intuitive cloud editing and media management tools, and more.

The new $99.99 a year Premium+ subscription tier includes all of the above plus a "HyperSmooth Pro" video stabilization tool for advanced users and an additional 500GB of cloud storage for footage captured with any camera to this features list.

"Our new Quik desktop app syncs with our mobile app and cloud, making GoPro the ultimate content creation solution for beginners and advanced creators, alike," says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "Quik's auto-editing experience represents a convenient starting point for new creators, and our more advanced editing tools and ongoing developments in AI and computer vision ensure pro-minded users will enjoy enhanced capability as we continue to update our apps."

The initial release of Quik is available for macOS today and coming to Windows later this year.

Premium, Premium+ and Quik Subscription Tiers

GoPro subscribers and Quik app users can now pick between three subscription offerings.

1. GoPro Premium is the new name for what was previously known as the GoPro Subscription. It is available for $24.99 for first-time subscribers and $49.99/year upon renewal. It includes:

Unlimited cloud storage of GoPro footage 1

25GB of footage captured with any camera 2

Synced mobile and desktop editing tools with Quik

Guaranteed camera replacement 3

Up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com 4

$100 USD off your next GoPro $399 MSRP or higher, upon annual subscription renewal 5

off your next GoPro MSRP or higher, upon annual subscription renewal Auto upload to the cloud + app sync for on-the-go editing across devices

Auto highlight videos sent to your phone

Enhanced media management tools

Live streaming to GoPro.com and select social platforms

Access to private virtual Subscriber Sessions hosted by GoPro pro athletes and content creators

Earn double the GoPro Awards payouts —$500 reward for a selected photo and $1,000 for a video

2. GoPro Premium+ is a new subscription tier geared toward advanced creators. It is available as a $49.99 upgrade for existing GoPro subscribers6 and $99.99/year for first-timer subscribers and upon renewal. It includes all Premium benefits plus:

HyperSmooth Pro video stabilization

Up to 500GB of cloud storage for footage captured with any camera2

3. A $9.99/year Quik subscription is available for non-GoPro users looking to use Quik mobile app as a premium video editing solution for their phone content. This tier includes:

Unlimited access to powerful, yet simple mobile editing tools

Auto edits

47 photo and video filters

15 Edit themes, including Urban, Memory, Travel, and Glitch themes

300+ original music tracks

150+ premium, royalty-free tracks

The Quik apps macOS, iOS and Android are free to download and use on a trial basis. A Windows version will be available later this year.

