GoPro Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results for May 9, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the market closes on May 9, 2019.

GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investor.gopro.com. The webcast will be recorded and the recording will be available on GoPro's website approximately two hours after the call and for 90 days thereafter. To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (800) 263-0877 or (323) 994-2131, access code 5900967, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

