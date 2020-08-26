GoPro to Present at the Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the Citi 2020 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled for 6:05 pm Eastern Time (3:05 pm Pacific Time) and will be webcast live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

