GoPro's New HERO10 Black Camera Delivers Breakthrough Image Quality and 2X Speed with Ease

HERO10 Black boasts higher resolution 23 megapixel photos, improved low-light performance and a significantly snappier user interface—all thanks to the increased performance of the camera's new GP2 processor.

HERO10 Black is also cloud connected—when plugged in to charge, the camera will automatically upload recently captured footage to your GoPro cloud account. This feature, along with unlimited cloud backup of your GoPro footage at original quality, is available for GoPro subscribers for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

HERO10 Black is available at GoPro.com for $399.98 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or $499.99 MSRP without a subscription.

Existing GoPro subscribers can purchase a value-added HERO10 Black + Accessory Bundle at subscriber-exclusive $399.99 pricing on GoPro.com, representing subscriber savings of $150. The accessory bundle includes an extension grip with tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery plus a 32GB SD card.

"HERO10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO. "Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved HERO camera."

Breakthrough Image Quality and Video Stabilization

HERO10 Black's all-new GP2 processor combines with an ultra-high resolution 23.6 megapixel sensor to enable shockingly life-like image quality. The camera's highest video resolution of 5.3K delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more resolution than 1080p HD at an impressive 60 frames per second—allowing for fluid playback and 2X slow motion. 4K video can be captured at 120 frames per second (4X slow motion) and 2.7K video can be captured at 240 frames per second (8X slow motion).

The new GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23 megapixel photos, HERO10 Black enables 19.6 megapixel video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second and 15.8 megapixel video stills from 5.3K video at 60 frames per second—ideal for capturing amazing still images of sports and fast-paced activities.

GoPro's shockingly good in-camera video stabilization gets an upgrade to HyperSmooth 4.0, ensuring that HERO10 Black smooths out even your most shake-ladened experiences. HERO10's in-camera horizon leveling feature benefits from an increased tilt limit of 45° in high-performance settings, up from 27°, making even your most chaotic video footage look professionally smooth and steady.

Faster Access to Your GoPro Content

HERO10 Black offers three ways to conveniently access your photos and videos, including:

Auto uploading your most recent footage to your GoPro cloud account while the camera is charging

Wireless offloading from the camera to the Quik app at speeds up to 30% faster than HERO9 Black

A new USB wired offload option that transfers content from the camera to the Quik app on your phone at speeds up to 50% faster than wireless

Plastic-Free Packaging with Reusable Case

GoPro is committed to environmentally conscious, plastic-free packaging for all of its products. HERO10 Black's packaging isn't even packaging per se, rather it's a high-quality, durable travel case that's designed to fit additional GoPro mounts and accessories.

"We're as committed to reducing GoPro's impact on the environment as we are to producing the world's most versatile cameras and imaging software solutions," said Woodman.

HERO10 Black Features:

All-New GP2 Processor

Video: 5.3K60, 4K120, 2.7K240

Video Stills: Up to 19.6 megapixels

Photos: 23 megapixels

Improved Low Light Performance

Local Tone Mapping (LTM) and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR)

Next-Gen HyperSmooth 4.0 Video Stabilization

Increased 45° Horizon Leveling Tilt Limit in 4K60, 2.7K120 and 1080p120 Video

Front Color Display with Higher Frame Rates for Smoother Live Preview of Your Shots

Faster, More Responsive Rear Touch Display with Touch Zoom

Faster Content Transfer

3 Ways to Transfer Content: Cloud Upload, Wireless Offload and New Wired Transfer to Your Phone

New Protective Lens Cover with Hydrophobic, Water-Shedding Design

Removable, Rechargeable 1720mAh Battery

TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed

1080p Livestream featuring HyperSmooth 4.0. Video Stabilization

1080p Webcam Mode

Power Tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture

SuperPhoto + HDR

Night Lapse Video

RAW Photos

Digital Lenses Providing Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives

Voice Control with 13 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents

3 Microphones with Advanced Wind-Noise Reduction

Stereo + RAW Audio

Custom Presets + On-Screen Shortcuts

Built-in Folding Mounting Fingers for Attaching the Camera to GoPro Mounts

Rugged + Waterproof to 33ft ( 10m )

) Fast-Charging Compatible

Compatible with Media Mod, Display Mod, Light Mod and Max Lens Mod (support coming in post-launch firmware update)

HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge

For the fourth year in a row, GoPro is challenging its users to create the launch highlight reel for its new flagship camera. Open exclusively to owners of HERO10 Black, the Million Dollar Challenge will award an equal share of $1,000,000 to entrants whose video clips are chosen for the HERO10 Black Million Dollar Challenge video that will be released in December 2021.

Beginning today, HERO10 Black users are invited to capture and submit their video clips for consideration to the Million Dollar Challenge on GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge. Submissions close Dec. 1 at 11:59PM PT.

Subscribing to GoPro

With a GoPro Subscription, customers enjoy the ultimate HERO10 Black experience:

Auto upload to the cloud while the camera is charging

Unlimited cloud backup of your photos and videos at original quality

Unlimited use of the Quik app, including Premium Editing Tools

No-questions-asked camera replacement

Discounts on new camera purchases

Up to 50% off GoPro mounts, accessories and lifestyle gear at GoPro.com

Premium quality 1080p live streaming to a subscriber's account at GoPro.com

The GoPro subscription is available for $49.99 annually or $4.99 a month.

Global Availability

HERO10 Black is available at GoPro.com for $399.98 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or $499.99 MSRP without a subscription.

Existing GoPro subscribers can purchase a value-added HERO10 Black + Accessory Bundle at subscriber-exclusive $399.99 pricing on GoPro.com, representing subscriber savings of $150. The accessory bundle includes an extension grip with tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery plus a 32GB SD card.

GoPro's other cameras include its dual-lens 360° MAX camera at $399.98 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or $499.99 MSRP without a subscription; HERO9 Black at $349.98 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or $399.99 MSRP without a subscription; and HERO8 Black at $279.98 with an included one-year GoPro subscription or $299.99 MSRP without a subscription.

Visit GoPro.com to shop the new GoPro lineup and learn more about HERO10 Black here.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

