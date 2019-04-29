GoPro's YouTube Channel Rockets to Two Billion Views

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today shared that its YouTube channel has surpassed two billion views, and the YouTube community has spent more than four billion minutes – or 7.8 thousand years – watching the content GoPro has shared.

"GoPro serves as a platform for positivity, celebrating all that's awesome in our world," said GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman. "We take pride in being a beacon of radness in today's hectic world. People are amazing, and we're proud to champion them through our content channels."

In celebration of this milestone, GoPro has released GoPro: 2 Billion Views with YOU on YouTube, summarizing its journey to today. The video includes a collection of GoPro's YouTube highlights – from its iconic launch videos to 72-foot backflips and lion hugs.

