Gorayeb & Associates Issues Safety Alert Following Rising Electrocution Deaths on New York Construction Sites

Firm Calls for Stronger Employer Accountability as Annual Construction Electrocutions Double Since 2003

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., one of New York's leading advocates for injured construction workers, is sounding the alarm on a disturbing trend: electrocution deaths on construction sites have nearly doubled in the past two decades, rising from approximately 150 annual fatalities in 2003 to an estimated 300 today, according to data from the Construction Research and Training Centre.

The firm, which has secured almost two billion dollars in verdicts and settlements over its 40-year history, is urging contractors and employers to take immediate action to prevent these tragedies through strict adherence to safety protocols and New York labor laws.

"Electrocution is one of the most preventable causes of death on construction sites, yet we continue to see workers die or suffer catastrophic injuries because basic safety measures aren't being followed," said Christopher J. Gorayeb, Founder and Managing Partner of Gorayeb & Associates. "Every electrical accident represents a failure to properly train workers, a failure to identify hazards, a failure to enforce OSHA standards. These are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters whose lives are destroyed in an instant because someone cut corners."

Construction workers face electrical hazards daily, from overhead power lines and underground cables to temporary wiring and defective equipment. The most common causes of electrocution injuries include failure to notify workers about nearby power lines, defective or poorly maintained electrical equipment, lack of proper grounding and insulation on power tools, wet conditions combined with electrical materials, inadequate protection from high-voltage lines, striking underground power lines during excavation, and overloaded circuits without proper breakers.

"New York law already requires employers to take specific precautions," Gorayeb explained. "Employers must identify voltage levels before work begins, maintain warning signs near electrical hazards, ensure workers are properly protected with insulated gear, and notify utility companies at least five working days before any work near power lines. When they don't, and someone gets hurt, they must be held accountable."

Workers who suffer electric shock or electrocution often experience severe burns, broken bones, cardiac arrest, nerve damage, vision or hearing loss, and permanent disability. The firm advises any injured worker to seek immediate medical attention even if injuries seem minor, document all injuries with photographs and detailed medical records, and contact an experienced construction accident attorney to protect their rights and pursue maximum compensation.

Gorayeb & Associates has represented over 12,000 clients and secured landmark verdicts including a $15 million settlement for a worker who fell due to lack of OSHA protection and a $12.8 million award for a laborer left paraplegic after a roof collapse. The firm provides bilingual legal services and regularly conducts "Know Your Rights" sessions throughout the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan to educate workers about safety protections under New York law.

