Historic Milestone: $2 Billion+ Secured for New York's Injured Construction Workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorayeb & Associates announced today that the firm has secured more than $2 billion in compensation for injured New Yorkers—a historic milestone centered on justice for the city's construction workforce.

For over four decades, the firm has focused on protecting construction workers harmed on unsafe job sites across New York City—work that reflects long-standing expertise, community trust, and consistent results.

Gorayeb & Associates' community role extends beyond litigation. Through education and outreach—including the Gorayeb Community Center—the firm supports New York's Latino community with practical resources that defend workers' rights and wellbeing.

Focus on Construction Safety and Accountability

The firm's work spans key construction hazards where safety failures often lead to serious injury, including scaffolds, ladders, roofing, falling materials, machinery, demolition, cranes, hoists/elevators, excavation, and work-vehicle incidents.

Workers' Rights

New York Labor Law protects construction workers' rights to safe workplaces, required protective equipment, and necessary training. Injured workers may seek compensation regardless of immigration status. As part of its service to the community, the firm provides legal services in Spanish and maintains its identity as "Los Abogados del Pueblo."

About Gorayeb & Associates

Gorayeb & Associates is a New York law firm known as Los Abogados del Pueblo, with a primary focus on representing injured construction workers and a 40-plus-year record of results for New Yorkers.

