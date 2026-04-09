Gordon Food Service Stores to Improve Fresh Food Forecasting and Replenishment with RELEX

U.S. retailer to improve forecasting and replenishment across 185 stores to increase availability, reduce spoilage, and scale operations

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Food Service Store, a wholesale brick-and-mortar food supplier serving businesses with bulk foods, fresh products, and everyday groceries, has chosen RELEX Solutions to improve forecasting and replenishment across its 185 U.S. locations. Gordon Food Service Store is a subsidiary of Gordon Food Service, the largest family-managed broadline foodservice distribution company in North America. The RELEX unified AI-driven planning platform will help Gordon Food Service Store improve daily forecasting, automate replenishment decisions, and provide near real-time visibility into inventory across stores.

Gordon Food Service Store spans a growing footprint across the United States. As the business expands, it needs to replace its legacy demand and fulfillment tools and reduce the amount of manual work required to manage 4,500 SKUs, especially across fresh categories. In addition, the business needed AI-driven technology that would help its core teams scale without adding complexity.

The RELEX platform will support daily and intraday recalculations, store replenishment, and DC inventory visibility. These capabilities will help Gordon Food Service Store minimize spoilage, improve on-hand accuracy, and balance ordering across the week. The platform will also enable faster adjustments when availability changes at the DC, helping teams respond in near real time.

Gordon Food Service Store chose RELEX for its ability to unify forecasting and replenishment across a single platform, replace manual processes, and give planners clearer visibility into inventory performance. Gordon Food Service Store was also drawn to the track record RELEX has with similar grocers and specialty retailers who manage large assortments and high-volume fresh operations.

"We were looking for a partner who could help us improve accuracy, reduce manual processes, and support our teams as we grow," said Mark Fisher, Director of Supply Chain at Gordon Food Service Store. "Fresh forecasting and daily decision-making are critical in our business. The combination of RELEX's deep retail expertise, speed of execution, and advanced AI capabilities made this the right fit for us."

"Gordon Food Service Store is exactly the type of retailer we're built to support," said Doug Iverson, Senior Vice President, North America at RELEX Solutions. "Our platform will help them scale their planning processes as they expand. Their strong focus on fresh, combined with new store growth, makes this a great partnership for the future."

"Our team looks forward to working with RELEX to help Gordon Food Service Stores strengthen planning accuracy and reduce manual work," said Bill Zacher, Chief Operating Officer at RetSci. "Together, we'll help Gordon Food Service's teams work more efficiently and create planning processes that support both current needs and future expansion."

About Gordon Food Service

Gordon Food Service is the largest family-operated, privately held foodservice distributor in North America. Since 1897, the company has remained committed to delivering uncompromised quality and heartfelt service to its customers. Gordon Food Service supplies food and related products to restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, and other foodservice operators across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Wyoming, Michigan, the company partners with organizations across industries to help customers create food experiences people enjoy and remember. Gordon Food Service Stores provide a unique retail environment for both businesses and the public, offering restaurant-quality products and everyday essentials across more than 185 locations across the US. For more information, visit gfsstore.com.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

About RetSci

RetSci is a retail science and analytics company focused on making advanced analytics and data science practical, accessible, and impactful for retailers and wholesalers. Leveraging decades of recognized expertise in retail science, industry domain knowledge, and advanced technologies, RetSci tailors innovative planning and analytics solutions to meet the unique business needs of each client. From descriptive analytics that explain what happened, to predictive models that forecast what's next, to prescriptive solutions that guide action, RetSci helps clients unlock the full potential of their solutions and simplify the process of turning data into decisions. Learn more at retsci.com.

SOURCE RELEX Solutions