Pep Boys to Optimize Auto Parts Supply Chain Operations with RELEX

U.S.-based automotive company to partner with RELEX to utilize advanced AI-driven forecasting and replenishment across its large store and distribution center network.

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading provider of auto services and tire solutions across the United States and Puerto Rico, has selected RELEX Solutions to optimize forecasting and replenishment across its large store and distribution center (DC) network. The AI-driven platform is a key enabler to improve end-to-end planning.

The RELEX platform will enable Pep Boys to account for complex demand influences, like seasonal demand shifts, regional buying patterns, and promotion-driven spikes, ensuring optimal inventory placement and availability across its network. By integrating forecasting, replenishment, and inventory visibility into a single, unified platform, RELEX eliminates silos and tightens collaboration, enabling Pep Boys to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions across its supply chain.

The platform will also help Pep Boys to refine exception management with intelligent alerts, supporting seamless SKU lifecycle transitions. It will also improve DC prioritization, streamline vendor collaboration, and optimize product allocation across the network. The solution will be implemented by RELEX partner, Wysupp.

"We're excited to support Pep Boys in this project alongside RELEX, helping turn advanced planning capabilities into practical improvements across their operations," said Sandra Oliveira, CEO at Wysupp. "Implementations like this go beyond technology, they require close collaboration and a strong understanding of retail and supply chain realities to drive real results. It's great to be part of a transformation that will help Pep Boys operate with greater visibility, efficiency, and confidence moving forward."

"Pep Boys' ecosystem requires sophisticated planning to handle high mix volumes, in a dynamic consumer driven environment," said Greg Huffman, Director, RELEX Solutions. "Our platform assists with data-driven decisions that improve both service levels and operational efficiency."

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop, The Home Depot, Sun Tire & Auto Service, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth.

SOURCE RELEX Solutions