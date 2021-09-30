Gordon Fresh Produce Joins C.A. Ferolie

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Ferolie, a company that offers tailored brand-building solutions to consumer packaged goods manufacturers on a super-regional scale and is part of the C.A. national consumer brands agency, announces the integration of Gordon Fresh Produce into its' sales and marketing agency.

Gordon Fresh Produce was founded in 1999 to represent produce brands and manufacturers to supermarkets, clubs and distributors. Shayne Gordon built his business on the foundational elements of service, trend spotting and superior sales strategy and execution.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the C.A. Ferolie team and am more than ready to share my skills, experiences and relationships to grow our Produce portfolio and sales," said Gordon.

"Gordon has an immense amount of industry, client and customer experience, working with prominent branded and private label consumer products. We are so excited to have them join our team. This investment strengthens our client and category positioning in the marketplace across all of the C.A. brands agencies ," said Tony Ferolie, President and CEO of C.A. Ferolie.

"Joining C.A. Ferolie will allow us to focus on clients and customers while Business Insights, Merchandising and Strategic Development is handled by a team of seasoned veterans with a very clear vision of how to develop winning solutions for our clients and customers," said Gordon.

C.A. Ferolie

Since 1947, C.A. Ferolie has prided ourselves on maintaining strong traditions of excellence and providing our valued clients with tailored sales and marketing solutions. Our teams are comprised of enthusiastic, experienced, and knowledgeable people who consistently exceed expectations. We are family-owned and -operated, giving us unparalleled flexibility to invest locally in talent and development that delivers industry leading results. Thanks to our operating partnership with C.A. Fortune and C.A. Carlin, we're uniquely positioned to offer our clients a national agency solution that leads with an innovative platform for understanding consumer and shopper behaviors, omnichannel coverage model, long-standing regional and national customer relationships, and unparalleled flexibility.

Media Contact:

Marcia Wiener

[email protected]

908.313.3864

SOURCE CA Ferolie

Related Links

caferolie.com

