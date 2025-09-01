Gordon Murray Group strengthens partnership with IFS, upgrading to IFS Cloud to power next-gen automotive innovation

Pioneering British car designer commits to digital transformation with Industrial AI to support production of T.33 supercar programme

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced that long-time customer Gordon Murray Group (GMG) has chosen to upgrade to IFS Cloud™ as part of a strategic digital transformation programme that will support the production of the T.33 supercar range. The adoption of IFS Cloud is designed to scale GMG's operations over the next five years, enabling continued expansion into new divisions as additional models are introduced.



A visionary force in automotive design and engineering, GMG is leveraging IFS Cloud to enhance efficiency and streamline its operations. With its composable architecture and embedded Industrial AI, IFS Cloud will serve as a digital backbone across GMG's operations, enabling real-time data visibility, smarter decision-making, and a seamless path to evergreen innovation.



IFS will provide comprehensive support across the Group's supply chain, finance, project management, and manufacturing operations, empowering GMG's teams to focus on delivering exceptional, hand-crafted, performance vehicles to customers worldwide.



Phil Lee, CEO at Gordon Murray Group, said: "Upgrading to IFS Cloud marks a pivotal step in Gordon Murray Group's innovation journey. We need a platform that evolves with us – delivering scalability, intelligence, and a unified data foundation. With IFS Cloud, we gain the agility and power to keep our operations as advanced as the vehicles we engineer."



Stephanie Poore, Managing Director UK, Ireland and Benelux at IFS, said: "Gordon Murray Group is a benchmark for cutting-edge automotive design. We're proud to deepen our partnership and support GMG's evolution with IFS Cloud. With Industrial AI embedded into their operations, they can drive new levels of precision and performance to delight customers with the innovation and craftsmanship their brand is known for, every step of the way."

