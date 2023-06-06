Gore announces first U.S. enrollment for the GORE® VIAFORT Vascular Stent iliofemoral Study

News provided by

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. MPD Division

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

FIRST U.S. PATIENT ENROLLED IN GORE® VIAFORT Vascular Stent ILIOFEMORAL pivotal study

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) has announced that the first U.S. patient has been enrolled in a prospective, non-randomized, multicenter, single-arm study with five-year follow-up (NCT05489588) to evaluate the investigational GORE® VIAFORT Vascular Stent for the treatment of symptomatic iliofemoral venous obstruction. 

Continue Reading
Investigational GORE® VIAFORT Vascular Stent
Investigational GORE® VIAFORT Vascular Stent

The first U.S. patient was enrolled by David J. Dexter II, M.D. at Sentara Vascular Specialists, Norfolk, Virginia. "With several FDA-approved stents on the market, there was a concern that enrollment in another iliac vein stent trial would be difficult. Designed with the unique qualities for flexibility and radial force, the VIAFORT Device is compelling to use in a clinical trial," he said.

A company press release notes that the GORE VIAFORT Vascular Stent utilizes the Gore expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) technology in conjunction with a single wire, sinusoidal-wound nitinol frame. The GORE VIAFORT Vascular Stent Iliofemoral Study is evaluating the device in a treatment range of 10 to 20 mm diameter for iliofemoral veins. The study is being conducted in the U.S. under an approved investigational device exemption (IDE).

Gore engineers medical devices that treat a range of cardiovascular and other health conditions. With more than 55 million medical devices implanted over the course of more than 45 years, Gore builds on its legacy of improving patient outcomes through research, education and quality initiatives. Product performance, ease of use and quality of service provide sustainable cost savings for physicians, hospitals and insurers. Gore is joined in service with clinicians and through this collaboration we are improving lives. For more information, visit goremedical.com.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 12,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $4.5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, Together, improving life and VIAFORT are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates. 231015500-EN JUNE 2023                                            

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. MPD Division

Also from this source

GORE ANNOUNCES FIRST U.S. ENROLLMENT FOR THE GORE® VIAFORT VASCULAR STENT IVC STUDY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.