Gorilla Glue names Rise as media agency of record

Client consolidates media and creative under Quad

SUSSEX, Wis., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that its media agency, Rise, has been selected as media agency of record by The Gorilla Glue Company, a nationwide manufacturer of tough adhesives and adhesive products. Rise becomes the second Quad AOR for Gorilla Glue, following the brand's 2025 selection of Betty, a Quad agency, for its creative work.

The consolidated partnership streamlines marketing execution for Gorilla Glue. The Rise and Betty teams work as integrated partners to minimize hand-offs through coordinated campaigns that make more meaningful and direct connections with consumers.

Quad’s Rise named media AOR for Gorilla Glue and O’Keeffe’s, leading strategy, buying and measurement to drive growth. Post this

The Rise work will focus on media planning, buying and measurement to build long-term brand strength for Gorilla Glue. Using Quad's proprietary data stack, which reaches nearly 97% of the adult U.S. population, Rise will identify the most valuable audiences and customer groups, enabling Gorilla Glue to reach them effectively and at scale. The agency's CORE platform – with more than 100 platform integrations, AI-powered optimization and agentic AI tools – will provide automated reporting with advanced measurement and insights.

"As a brand built on performance and reliability, it's critical that our marketing works just as hard as our products do," said Randy Limes, Vice President of Global Digital Marketing & Media Strategy at The Gorilla Glue Company. "Rise stood out for its ability to bring rigor, accountability and clear measurement to our media approach, helping us connect more effectively with DIYers, professionals and everyone in between, while driving real business impact for the Gorilla Glue and O'Keeffe's brands."

The Rise win followed a competitive proposal process that was led by industry analyst firm ACCELPartners Group. The engagement includes media planning, buying and measurement for both the Gorilla Glue brand and O'Keeffe's, the hardworking skincare brand owned by Gorilla Glue. Rise will also lead the brands' digital and traditional media strategy across search, social, video, out-of-home and connections planning across channels.

"Gorilla Glue and O'Keeffe's are brands that win by earning trust through performance, and that mindset mirrors how the Quad family of agencies approaches every partnership," said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media at Quad. "From the start, it was clear that Rise and Gorilla Glue share a belief in collaboration, disciplined execution and building brands the right way over time. Together, we'll help the brand reach real people, make real connections and drive real business outcomes."

The strategic collaboration with Rise marks the next step in Gorilla Glue's brand evolution, which began with its recently launched "Chief Tough Officer" campaign created in partnership with Betty.

About The Gorilla Glue Company

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Gorilla Glue Company has been delivering tough, reliable solutions for more than 20 years. Its portfolio includes premium adhesives, tapes, and sealants such as Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue, and Gorilla® Construction Adhesive, as well as O'Keeffe's®, a leading brand of hardworking skincare. Visit www.gorillatough.com and www.okeeffescompany.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

