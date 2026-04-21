Quad declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

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Quad

Apr 21, 2026, 08:30 ET

SUSSEX, Wis., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2026.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retailconsumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumerfinancial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Julie Fraundorf
Executive Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact

Claire Ho
Director, Corporate Communications
414-566-2955
[email protected]

SOURCE Quad

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