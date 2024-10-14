gorjana Announces New Brand Ambassador, No. 2 WNBA Draft Pick Cameron Brink

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, gorjana , is thrilled to announce its newest brand ambassador, Cameron Brink. As the No. 2 overall Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks, Cameron Brink is a formidable force on the court and an inspiration to athletes and fans alike.

Cameron Brink for gorjana wearing Varsity Numbers Parker Charm on Parker Mini Bracelet, Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelets, Diamond 15 mm Hoops, 14k Gold Carter Hoops and Parker Mini Necklace.

"Cam is an inspiring force to so many girls and women across the country. I love that this partnership developed naturally, as Cam was already a customer at our Stanford store while she was in school. We couldn't be more excited to have her representing our brand," said Gorjana Reidel, co-founder of gorjana. "She's humble, kind and genuinely grateful for all the opportunities ahead of her, and we can't wait to see her continue to succeed both on and off the court."

Founded by Jason and Gorjana Reidel in 2004, gorjana has become a beloved jewelry brand with a nationwide presence, offering a beautiful collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more. Brink is the brand's second professional athlete ambassador, joining top-ranked tennis star Jessica Pegula, who began working with the brand in 2023.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the gorjana family as their newest brand ambassador," said Cameron Brink. "From basketball outings to red carpets, gorjana is the perfect, everyday accessory, and I can't wait to introduce fans to my favorite styles."

Cameron has been a fan of gorjana, wearing the brand's signature styles since her time at Stanford University. As an ambassador, Cameron will showcase the brand's pieces that are perfect for mixing, styling, and layering. Some of her favorite styles include the brand's newly-released lab grown diamonds collection including the Lab Grown Diamond Circle Charm Tennis Bracelet, Lab Grown Diamond Classic Tennis Drop Earrings and the Lab Grown Diamond Eternity Ring, which she can be seen wearing in her first photoshoot for the brand on the iconic Laguna Beach basketball court, merging her love for basketball with gorjana's hometown roots.

For more information about gorjana, their newest ambassador, or to find a store near you, please visit www.gorjana.com .

ABOUT GORJANA

Jewelry You'll Love. Based in Laguna Beach, California, gorjana was founded in 2004. Known for our everyday styling, our jewelry is intentionally designed to mix, match, layer and have a whole lot of fun with. Easy to wear and easy to love, gorjana offers a beautiful collection of gold jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more, with more than 85 stores across the country. Visit one of our stores from coast to coast and let our talented team of stylists guide you through a personalized experience as they help you style your own layered look. For more information on gorjana, visit gorjana.com .

